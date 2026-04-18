Why More Bars Are Highlighting Cocktail ABV — And Why It Matters
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It's no longer just about creative names; more and more bars are starting to include the ABV (alcohol by volume) percentage onto their cocktail menus, showing the consumers' growing preference for transparency on alcohol content. To understand why more bars are highlighting ABV, we chatted about this rising trend with Sarah Becan, the author of the newly released "Let's Make Cocktails!" comic book.
Becan opines that this type of transparency is overall a positive thing. "Just like having nutritional facts panels on the food you're buying, it's always good to have more information about what you're drinking," she says. Drinking can be a fun social experience, but it certainly has a line that, if crossed, can become problematic. This line is particularly easy to hop over with mixed drinks such as cocktails. "Some cocktails are so well balanced that they're dangerously easy to drink," Becan points out, "and it's not a bad idea to have a heads-up about how strong a drink will be."
With wine or beer, we can have a somewhat consistent expectation about the alcohol content, but cocktails truly do have a massive range. Judging them by flavor alone just isn't giving us the full picture. For example, a classic Manhattan cocktail can have up to twice the amount of ABV as traditional daiquiri cocktail. These ranges can get especially confusing among the exclusive in-house cocktails created by bartenders, which is why bars have started redesigning their menus to visually represent the ABV in their drinks.
The alcohol content can tell you a lot about a cocktail
Knowing the ABV in the cocktail you're ordering goes beyond pacing yourself. "A drink's ABV can absolutely clue you in to what the drink experience will be like," Becan explains, referring to the taste profile. "A 4-ounce drink with a higher ABV will likely be a strong, slow, spirit-forward sipper. An 8-ounce drink with a lower ABV will probably be more dilute, a much more relaxed and refreshing beverage." There are many great, low-alcohol cocktails for those who want something lighter, and with menu transparency, you have a better knowledge of how sharp the drink will be.
When asked about any potential downsides to sharing the ABV percentage, Becan shared her thoughts. "I honestly can't really think of any drawbacks that would outweigh the benefits," she notes. "I suppose it could take a little bit of mystery and romance away from a poetically written cocktail menu." There could be some truth about that, of course, as some like to be surprised by a new drink.
"It's possible some customers might head straight for the highest percentage in order to get drunker faster," Becan suggests. However, she ultimately concludes that, in her opinion, "the vast majority of cocktail fans would just happily use the information to make a more informed decision about their drink experience." We can't say we disagree.