Why More Bars Are Highlighting Cocktail ABV — And Why It Matters

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It's no longer just about creative names; more and more bars are starting to include the ABV (alcohol by volume) percentage onto their cocktail menus, showing the consumers' growing preference for transparency on alcohol content. To understand why more bars are highlighting ABV, we chatted about this rising trend with Sarah Becan, the author of the newly released "Let's Make Cocktails!" comic book.

Becan opines that this type of transparency is overall a positive thing. "Just like having nutritional facts panels on the food you're buying, it's always good to have more information about what you're drinking," she says. Drinking can be a fun social experience, but it certainly has a line that, if crossed, can become problematic. This line is particularly easy to hop over with mixed drinks such as cocktails. "Some cocktails are so well balanced that they're dangerously easy to drink," Becan points out, "and it's not a bad idea to have a heads-up about how strong a drink will be."

With wine or beer, we can have a somewhat consistent expectation about the alcohol content, but cocktails truly do have a massive range. Judging them by flavor alone just isn't giving us the full picture. For example, a classic Manhattan cocktail can have up to twice the amount of ABV as traditional daiquiri cocktail. These ranges can get especially confusing among the exclusive in-house cocktails created by bartenders, which is why bars have started redesigning their menus to visually represent the ABV in their drinks.