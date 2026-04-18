When You Should Really Be Seasoning Your Steaks For A Flavor-Packed Crust, According To Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has been in the game for over a century. The company has already proven to us that its product lives up to the hype, but its expertise extends beyond simply selling meat. Omaha Steaks also offers tips on the exact moment you need to season the meat to achieve the most flavorful crust.

Whether you're just using salt or a more complex seasoning mix, Omaha Steaks recommends you season your steak at least half an hour before grilling. Like many grill masters, the company suggests let your steak come to room temperature for 30 minutes to allow for more even cooking. You can apply the seasoning at the same time so the flavor absorbs into the meat as it warms.

This process is known as a simple dry-brine, and timing is the key to making it work so your steaks don't dry out. Salt does draw moisture to the surface of meat, but with dry-brining, the moisture and salt are then absorbed back into the meat if given enough time. This can be achieved with just kosher salt on both sides of the steak before it rests. Salt will help develop a flavorful crust, but the company also recommends seasoning mixes. We have a steak seasoning recipe you can try that will add big flavor to any cut of steak.