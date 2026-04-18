Prince's Passion For This Breakfast Dish Turned Into An Iconic Television Bit

In the sketch, Dave Chappelle (dressed as Prince), Charlie Murphy (acting as himself), and others play out the night in question, with Murphy narrating the action. As the story goes, Charlie and younger brother Eddie were at a club when they ran into Prince and crew, and procured an invitation back to his house. At Prince's house, "His Royal Badness" challenged them to a basketball game. After an intense game (where Prince played epically, dressed in his club attire) — "the blouses," (Prince's team) won. According to Charlie, Prince then served them all pancakes (though he didn't make them). A point Prince himself clarified, years later in an interview with Soulhead, noting Murphy's story was true, and confirming that he loved it.

It wasn't the only time Prince would offer someone pancakes, though. In fact, there's plenty of anecdotal evidence that he offered them to anyone hanging around after late night jam sessions or house parties, with everyone from Marroon 5 to Chappelle, and Roots drummer, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson sharing stories. A true breakfast aficionado, Prince released his album, "Breakfast Can Wait," in 2013, featuring a photo of Chappelle from the iconic sketch emblazoned on its cover. He also famously held "The Breakfast Experience Pajama Dance Party" for fans at his studio, Paisley Park, where he also served — pancakes.

A year later, as a guest star playing himself on, "New Girl," with Zoe Deschanel, Prince cheekily asked Deschanel's Jess character, "So, do you like pancakes?" As Deschanel said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," it was her job to entertain Prince while he was on set and the two spent a lot of time chatting. About what? Fallon inquired. Pancakes ... and another Prince breakfast fave — a simple omelet made with coconut oil. A fact confirmed by Tonight Show bandleader and fellow foodie, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. Apparently, for Prince, breakfast could NOT wait.