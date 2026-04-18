Prince's Passion For This Breakfast Dish Turned Into An Iconic Television Bit
To achieve legendary icon status, many aspects of a performer's presence must be taken into consideration — everything from their look and charisma to their expressions and eccentricities, and of course, their talents. These are once-in-a-lifetime artists who leave a lasting mark on the culture, transcending their era to influence future generations. The "Purple One," well-known for his semi-shy demeanor, gender non-conforming fashion, eccentric personality, and masterful musical sensibility seemed to have been born for such a status. That said, there was much more to Prince Rogers Nelson than many fans may have gotten to enjoy while the artist was still here. One such thing was his passion for breakfast — specifically, pancakes.
How we all found out about Prince's preference for pancakes was an iconic moment itself, witnessed by millions who tuned in to watch the popular sketch-comedy program, "Chappelle's Show," on Comedy Central back in 2003. The show starred its namesake comic, Dave Chappelle and its cast in a series of sketches, oftentimes tapping the talents of one Mr. Charlie Murphy (older brother of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy). During one of Chappelle's more hilarious reenactment segments, called "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," Charlie told the tale of a night out on the town with his brother that turned into a night at Prince's estate. The anecdote revealed both Prince's impressive basketball prowess and a penchant for pancakes.
Prince's love of pancakes was as legendary as he was
In the sketch, Dave Chappelle (dressed as Prince), Charlie Murphy (acting as himself), and others play out the night in question, with Murphy narrating the action. As the story goes, Charlie and younger brother Eddie were at a club when they ran into Prince and crew, and procured an invitation back to his house. At Prince's house, "His Royal Badness" challenged them to a basketball game. After an intense game (where Prince played epically, dressed in his club attire) — "the blouses," (Prince's team) won. According to Charlie, Prince then served them all pancakes (though he didn't make them). A point Prince himself clarified, years later in an interview with Soulhead, noting Murphy's story was true, and confirming that he loved it.
It wasn't the only time Prince would offer someone pancakes, though. In fact, there's plenty of anecdotal evidence that he offered them to anyone hanging around after late night jam sessions or house parties, with everyone from Marroon 5 to Chappelle, and Roots drummer, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson sharing stories. A true breakfast aficionado, Prince released his album, "Breakfast Can Wait," in 2013, featuring a photo of Chappelle from the iconic sketch emblazoned on its cover. He also famously held "The Breakfast Experience Pajama Dance Party" for fans at his studio, Paisley Park, where he also served — pancakes.
A year later, as a guest star playing himself on, "New Girl," with Zoe Deschanel, Prince cheekily asked Deschanel's Jess character, "So, do you like pancakes?" As Deschanel said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," it was her job to entertain Prince while he was on set and the two spent a lot of time chatting. About what? Fallon inquired. Pancakes ... and another Prince breakfast fave — a simple omelet made with coconut oil. A fact confirmed by Tonight Show bandleader and fellow foodie, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson. Apparently, for Prince, breakfast could NOT wait.