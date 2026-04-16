Crispy Vs Crunchy Food: What's The Difference, And How To Achieve Both Textures

Part of making any dish tasty involves getting the right texture. Sometimes adding a textural contrast can bring all the other elements of a dish together into a perfect bite. Often this means including a delicate crispy accent. Or is it a crunchy addition that you need? Is there a difference? It turns out there very much is. Both crispiness and crunchiness offer a pleasant textural experience, but they achieve it in different ways, and each have unique characteristics.

Tasting Table asked Chef John Politte, founder and host of "It's Only Food," about the difference between crispy and crunchy and how they relate to texture in food. "While both 'crispy' and 'crunchy' describe appealing textures, they differ in subtle ways. 'Crispy' refers to a light, delicate texture that breaks easily and often makes a sharp, audible sound when bitten into — think of potato chips or the outer layer of fried chicken," he explains. When it comes to crunchy, however, the chef honed in on the central qualities of the texture. According to Politte, crunchy "describes a firmer, denser texture that requires more force to bite through and produces a louder, more sustained sound — like carrots or granola." See for yourself with this crunchy homemade granola recipe.

"In summary, 'crispy' is typically thinner and more fragile, while 'crunchy' is thicker and more robust," Politte says. Some other examples of crispy foods he mentions include "spring roll wrappers, bacon (when cooked until just brittle), rice crackers, or thin-crust pizza." For crunchy foods, Politte also lists "celery stalks, almonds and other nuts, apples, or croutons."