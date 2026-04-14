For A Fish That Won't Fall Apart On The Grill, Look For This
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Grilling elevates food by adding depth of taste and aroma. We love meats and veggies cooked this way because the technique achieves caramelization, a smoky flavor, and a crispness that is difficult to get with other cooking methods. Fish deserves the same love, but often doesn't make its way to the grill because of its propensity to fall apart. The fact is, not all types of fish can handle the grill. Selecting varieties with a firm, meaty quality is the key to getting perfect results, but there are a few more things to look for when choosing the best types of fish for grilling.
When picking out fish, look for types that are compact and dense. Typically this will include options that have a higher natural fat and muscle density, which lends greater firmness. When you push on the fish with your finger, it should spring back. This not only gives you an idea of its firmness, but also indicates the freshness of the fish. So which types of fish hold up to the test? Swordfish has a high-density flesh, and it's often referred to as the steak of sea for this reason. Mahi mahi, tuna, marlin, sturgeon, and monkfish are also dense fish that are great choices for the grill. You'd also do fine with medium-firm fish such as snapper, halibut, and grouper. If salmon is your go-to, don't worry. It's a more delicate fish, but with its skin left on, salmon grills beautifully.
Good grilling rules for fish
The key to perfectly grilled fish is in the prep work — prepping the grill, that is. If you want your fish to stay intact, make sure you're giving it the best shot with a clean grill. Start by firing it up to a high heat and cleaning all sides of the grates using a wire grill brush with a scraper. Once you have a clean work surface, it's time to oil the grill. Use a paper towel dipped in oil to rub the grates, taking precautions to avoid any flame-ups from fire. This is going to help prevent the fish from sticking, but it's also important to apply oil to the fish itself, on both sides.
There are a few alternatives to placing fish directly on the grill. A fish grill basket, like this one from Amazon, is an excellent way to get the flavors from grilling without risking the fish falling apart or sticking. Otherwise, grilling salmon on cedar planks is popular, and it also minimizes the risk of sticking. For a fancy grilling surface that pairs great with any fish, try using a pineapple plank (a large piece of pineapple cut to size and placed under a piece of fish). This method may require some supervision, but if your fish is firm and thick enough, it should stay intact. Lastly, if you've got your fish directly on the grill, resist messing with it too much. It's hard to fight the urge, but one turn should be sufficient.