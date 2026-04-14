For A Fish That Won't Fall Apart On The Grill, Look For This

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Grilling elevates food by adding depth of taste and aroma. We love meats and veggies cooked this way because the technique achieves caramelization, a smoky flavor, and a crispness that is difficult to get with other cooking methods. Fish deserves the same love, but often doesn't make its way to the grill because of its propensity to fall apart. The fact is, not all types of fish can handle the grill. Selecting varieties with a firm, meaty quality is the key to getting perfect results, but there are a few more things to look for when choosing the best types of fish for grilling.

When picking out fish, look for types that are compact and dense. Typically this will include options that have a higher natural fat and muscle density, which lends greater firmness. When you push on the fish with your finger, it should spring back. This not only gives you an idea of its firmness, but also indicates the freshness of the fish. So which types of fish hold up to the test? Swordfish has a high-density flesh, and it's often referred to as the steak of sea for this reason. Mahi mahi, tuna, marlin, sturgeon, and monkfish are also dense fish that are great choices for the grill. You'd also do fine with medium-firm fish such as snapper, halibut, and grouper. If salmon is your go-to, don't worry. It's a more delicate fish, but with its skin left on, salmon grills beautifully.