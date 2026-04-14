The Best Foods To Get More B12 Naturally
The human body is a complex machine that runs on all different kinds of nutrients, with one such nutrient being vitamin B12. One way to ensure you're getting a proper intake of B12 is by utilizing supplements, but there are actually plenty of foods that are naturally excellent sources of this essential nutrient.
We spoke to Destini Moody, a registered dietitian-nutritionist at VNutrition, about what foods are best to eat if you're looking for a natural source of B12 to incorporate into your diet. "Most of the richest sources of Vitamin B12 are in seafoods like clams (which can give you over 3,000 of your daily needs!), salmon, and tuna," she explained. Music to any seafood-lover's ears, surely. But if fish isn't really your thing, Moody named a few other foods that are also high in B12. "Outside of seafood, most animal products are rich in Vitamin B12 as well, including liver, eggs, and some dairy sources," she said. Moody did note that most foods rich in B12 are animal products, meaning those on a vegan or vegetarian diet are going to have a harder time getting the 2.4 micrograms daily that is recommended by the Mayo Clinic. But Moody suggests supplementing their diet with "products where it is artificially added, such as in soy milk or certain brands of cereals." If your diet is less restricted, then a flavorful chicken liver pate or a quick linguine and clams are just a few of the amazing dishes that can help you get your B12 in.
Why getting enough B12 in your diet is so important
Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that supports the body's central nervous system, and according to Moody, "The main benefit of Vitamin B12 is its role in producing red blood cells." She went on to explain, "Without enough B12, you can develop a condition called pernicious anemia, which results in extreme fatigue. Since B12 is also important in nerve transmissions, some people may also experience numbness and tingling in their extremities." All the more reason to go ahead and fix yourself the ultimate tinned fish snack board and deliciously hit your B12 quota for the day.
While not getting enough B12 can cause some issues, rest assured that getting too much B12 is difficult to do. Moody broke this down for us by explaining, "Like all B vitamins, Vitamin B12 is water-soluble, meaning the body is very efficient at clearing any excess that could cause harm by excreting it in the urine. It's nearly impossible to consume too much B12 from natural sources, but in some cases of very high doses of supplements, digestive issues and skin issues like rashes can occur. In general though, you would need to try really hard to overdo it boosting your B12 intake." With that in mind, you can rest easy while incorporating foods naturally high in B12 into your daily diet and enjoy the support it provides to your body's overall health and function.