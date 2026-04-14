The Best Foods To Get More B12 Naturally

The human body is a complex machine that runs on all different kinds of nutrients, with one such nutrient being vitamin B12. One way to ensure you're getting a proper intake of B12 is by utilizing supplements, but there are actually plenty of foods that are naturally excellent sources of this essential nutrient.

We spoke to Destini Moody, a registered dietitian-nutritionist at VNutrition, about what foods are best to eat if you're looking for a natural source of B12 to incorporate into your diet. "Most of the richest sources of Vitamin B12 are in seafoods like clams (which can give you over 3,000 of your daily needs!), salmon, and tuna," she explained. Music to any seafood-lover's ears, surely. But if fish isn't really your thing, Moody named a few other foods that are also high in B12. "Outside of seafood, most animal products are rich in Vitamin B12 as well, including liver, eggs, and some dairy sources," she said. Moody did note that most foods rich in B12 are animal products, meaning those on a vegan or vegetarian diet are going to have a harder time getting the 2.4 micrograms daily that is recommended by the Mayo Clinic. But Moody suggests supplementing their diet with "products where it is artificially added, such as in soy milk or certain brands of cereals." If your diet is less restricted, then a flavorful chicken liver pate or a quick linguine and clams are just a few of the amazing dishes that can help you get your B12 in.