T-Bone Vs Porterhouse: Which Steak Cut Is More Affordable?

Sure, they cost a pretty penny, but when you can get yourself a plate of either T-bone or porterhouse, you know dinner's going to be the bomb. These two cuts represent the upper echelon of beef — aside from their huge size and the dramatic T-shaped bone running down the middle, few other steak cuts can match the buttery flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture that they offer. If you're planning a steak dinner at home on a budget, though, you'll want to crunch the numbers and see what's going to give you better value per pound.

Despite the numbers being surprisingly close, there's an actual winner: T-bone. According to the USDA's quarterly National Grass Fed Beef Report, porterhouse steaks (nationwide) run $21 to $42 a pound as of March 2026, while T-bones go for $18.46 to $40. That's roughly a $2-a-pound savings if you go with T-bone.

If you're only serving a special someone or one or two friends, the difference might not be much. But if you're buying enough beef to feed a family? T-bone will edge out on its larger cousin on pure economics and will let you get quality steaks sans the overspending.