If Your Baking Pan Is Super-Dirty, This Cleaning Step Is Essential

We've all been there. Whether you forgot to properly prepare your baking pan before cooking or simply burned your dish, a super-dirty pan can seem as doomed as your burnt baked goods. Before you throw in the towel and throw out the pan, keep reading. We reached out to a baking expert for tips on how to save a seriously soiled pan. Megan Garrelts is the proprietor and executive pastry chef of Rye Restaurants and the highly-anticipated Cornflower Baked Goods in Kansas City. Her sweet treats have delighted patrons for more than a decade, and she's a James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef.

According to Garrelts, the first step to cleaning a beyond-dirty baking pan is also the most essential: soaking. However, she warns us that duration matters. "To clean a heavily soiled baking pan without damaging it, start by soaking it in hot water with dish soap for 30-60 minutes," Garrelt advises. Now, for the procrastinators among us who wholeheartedly believe in "letting dishes soak," this may sound like a golden ticket. But Garrelt gives a brief time limit for soaking pans for good reason. Dirty dishes can only safely soak for so long before germs take over, so up to one hour is usually the sweet spot. But if you insist on a prolonged soak, Garrelt advises caution. "An overnight soak can help with stubborn grime, but avoid doing so with aluminum or nonstick pans and skip acidic solutions like vinegar for long soaks," she says.