Turn Your Mojitos Into Key Lime Pie In A Glass

To create the drink, simply muddle some mint leaves with simple syrup, add the rum, cream, and Key lime juice, and shake everything together. The specifications are up to you, but a good aim is to use about 1-oz each of juice, simple syrup, and cream for every 2-oz of rum. About ¼ cup of mint should work. You can follow our mojito cocktail recipe for some guidance, swapping the club soda for cream.

If you can't find Key lime juice, you can try subbing in regular limes (though you'll miss out on the crucial Key lime aspect of the cocktail). Remember that they won't taste as tangy so you might want to use less sugar. You also want to make sure you're using heavy cream, as anything with a lower fat content might curdle in the shaker. If you're making simple syrup especially for this recipe, try steeping the mint leaves in the syrup for an even bolder mint flavor in your mojito.

You can top off the mojito with soda water if you're still craving some bubbles, or top it with whipped cream for even more indulgence. To really round everything out, you need to add a graham cracker rim — you are meant to be pretending you're on vacation after all. Just brush some lime juice on the rim of your glass and roll it in crushed crackers. While you're at it, you may as well have an actual Key lime pie too.