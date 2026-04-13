Forget The Pricey Spit. Juicy Gyro Meat Can Be Cooked On Parchment Paper

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The idea for this piece came while we were staring at the vertical spit packed with gyro meat at a corner shop and idly thought, "I could never do that at home." A quality rotisserie like the NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven runs north of $100 and demands precious countertop real estate — making an easy chicken gyro feel out of reach. Except it's not. All you really need is a roll of parchment paper and a regular oven. No rotisserie required.

The trick is simple: Season ground beef (or lamb, or chicken — whatever you like), use two sheets to press the meat into a thin, even slab. Beyond holding it in shape, the parchment paper will help trap moisture from the marinade and keep it from drying out while it cooks. Throw it into a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes — your nose will tell you precisely when it's ready. Unroll, shred with a fork into bite-sized pieces, and that's that. You can put the meat through a quick broil for a couple of minutes to crisp up those edges, but honestly, fresh out of the oven's already plenty good.

The whole thing takes 30 minutes, start to finish. You end up with meat that's tender inside, crispy outside — indistinguishable from the real deal off a spit.