Forget The Pricey Spit. Juicy Gyro Meat Can Be Cooked On Parchment Paper
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The idea for this piece came while we were staring at the vertical spit packed with gyro meat at a corner shop and idly thought, "I could never do that at home." A quality rotisserie like the NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven runs north of $100 and demands precious countertop real estate — making an easy chicken gyro feel out of reach. Except it's not. All you really need is a roll of parchment paper and a regular oven. No rotisserie required.
The trick is simple: Season ground beef (or lamb, or chicken — whatever you like), use two sheets to press the meat into a thin, even slab. Beyond holding it in shape, the parchment paper will help trap moisture from the marinade and keep it from drying out while it cooks. Throw it into a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes — your nose will tell you precisely when it's ready. Unroll, shred with a fork into bite-sized pieces, and that's that. You can put the meat through a quick broil for a couple of minutes to crisp up those edges, but honestly, fresh out of the oven's already plenty good.
The whole thing takes 30 minutes, start to finish. You end up with meat that's tender inside, crispy outside — indistinguishable from the real deal off a spit.
Upgrades for your homemade gyros
The meat's just one part of a good pita-wrapped meal — and it's here where you can set your homemade version apart from the ones at gyro stands. Let's start easy with the easiest swap: the pita bread. You can make genuine Greek-style pita bread at home pretty easily, but feel free to buy from the store if you don't have the time. Either way, instead of dumping meat onto it right away, give it a light brush of olive oil first (extra-virgin, if you have it). You can also dust it with some za'atar — a tangy, herby Middle Eastern seasoning blend for extra oomph of flavor. Toast the pita in a 375-degree-Fahrenheit oven for around 5 minutes, and the smell you get from just the bread's going to bring the gyro to a completely different level than what you can get at most gyro stands.
From here, drizzle on some homemade tzatziki. Bottled is fine, but it usually doesn't taste as rich. And since tzatziki isn't complicated to make, requiring just Greek yogurt with dill, garlic, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt, why not go the extra mile? You can also get fancy by swapping the typical raw red onions for pickled onions for brightness. A sprinkle of fresh feta on top, and you've the ultimate gyro to sit down with — fresh from the oven, not the rotisserie.