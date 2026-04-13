The Pantry Mix You Can Use Instead Of Cornmeal For Frying

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When it comes to frying chicken, corn dogs, or this catfish nugget recipe, your fry is only as good as the crust. And there are many a Southern recipe that calls for cornmeal and flour as your coating. But if you've ever reached for the pantry just to realize you're out of both, it's not the end of the world. Fortunately, there's a simple substitute that often works just as well: cornbread mix. Because most cornbread mixes already contain cornmeal along with flour and seasonings, they can certainly be substituted in as a ready-made breading for frying.

One of the most popular mixes, and readily available in most stores, is the classic Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. In our ranking of boxed cornbread mixes, Jiffy got high marks for its buttery, soft flavor. The mix is also ridiculously cheap. The adorably sized tiny boxes retail for just 72 cents each at Walmart, so it only makes sense to keep a couple of them close by for cooking emergencies such as these.

Now, one thing to keep in mind is that the Jiffy cornbread mix is pretty sweet, so if you don't want even a hint of sugar, steer clear. But if you're okay with a little sweetened crust, keep on reading. There are plenty of ways to cut the sweetness, too. Some home cooks suggest adding mustard and beer to the batter, while others suggest diluting it with more flour. If you like a little kick, add some Cajun seasoning or cayenne and garlic powder to the mix.