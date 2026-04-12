This California Cowboy Bar Lets You Walk Into The Wild West In A Pair Of Borrowed Boots

When you go bowling, you have to wear bowling shoes. It's just the way of the world. And when you dine and drink at Cattlemen's — a real-life cowboy bar in Paso Robles, California, that reopened in early 2026 — you have the opportunity to spend your visit in a pair of cowboy boots, loaned to you for free. There are some cowboy bars, like the Arizona saloon that Wyatt Earp once drank in is still serving whiskey today, still operating today. But at Cattlemen's, the cowboy bar experience isn't just about drinking the drink — which, if it was whiskey in the 1800s, probably tasted awful — it's about walking the walk. The cowboy boot walk, that is.

Cattlemen's Bar has deep roots in the Old West. It is located upstairs at the Paso Robles Inn, and according to lore, the inn's original owners, the Chandler family, rode into the bar on the backs of their horses. That's the real cowboy spirit the current owners of Cattlemen's are trying to preserve by offering footwear for all their patrons. All you have to do when you enter is head to the Boot Bar and trade your sneakers or sandals for a pair of cowboy boots in your size. Austin-based Western shoe brand Tecovas provides the boots, and if you like the pair you borrow at Cattlemen's, you have the option to purchase them right then and there. Some customers borrow hats too.

Per the Cattlemen's Bar website, "Cattlemen's is where Paso pulls up a stool — a place for strong drinks, familiar faces, and cowboy comforts. Nothing fancy, just the kind of bar you come back to time and time again." In your cowboy boots, of course.