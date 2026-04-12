The Cheap Pantry Staple That Brightens Any Dish (And It's Mediterranean Diet-Friendly)
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The term "diet" is often presumed to refer to a means by which to lose weight. While this is one meaning, it is important to note that the word can also refer to one's personal choice of food and drink. The Mediterranean diet consistently tops "best diet" rankings for its accessibility and the importance placed on foods that include fresh produce, whole grains, and lean proteins such as fish and seafood. If you're looking for a simple ingredient that aligns with the Mediterranean diet, look no further than a bottle of red wine vinegar. This tangy liquid is one of the best pantry staples to have for a Mediterranean diet due to its great taste and versatility. It makes an excellent accompaniment and flavor counter to rich, healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil that are consistent with a Mediterranean diet.
With a vibrant acidity and a unique flavor, it stands out against other types of vinegar that have a more limited range. For example, when comparing red wine vinegar vs. balsamic vinegar, despite the similarities between the two, red wine vinegar is noticeably thinner and more acidic than its more viscous and slightly sweeter counterpart. This lends itself to being added to more varied dishes in the form of a small splash of vinegar. Keeping a bottle on hand in your pantry will allow you to include it in salad dressings, marinades, soups, stews, and so much more.
Using red wine vinegar
In addition to already being a cheap pantry staple, another great thing about red wine vinegar is that it has no expiration date. While it can start to lose potency or change flavor due to oxidation over time, with proper containment in a sealable vessel and storage in a cool, dry pantry space, red wine vinegar has a relatively indefinite shelf-life. It's simply a matter of tasting the vinegar prior to use to ensure it's still ideal for your dish.
As far as what dishes to incorporate red wine vinegar, the sky's the limit. Mix red wine vinegar with extra virgin olive oil, dried oregano, minced garlic, salt, pepper, and either pure maple syrup or honey to create an unforgettable Mediterranean salad dressing. If you're preparing a fish dish like baked salmon, add a hearty splash or the pantry staple vinegar to your marinade alongside fresh herbs, citrus, extra virgin olive oil, and your choice of spices. Red wine vinegar also makes a lovely addition to brighten up a vegetarian tomato and okra-based Mediterranean stew.
The zingy notes of this affordable vinegar are consistent with familiar Mediterranean flavors and an excellent choice to enhance your favorite dishes. If you've never cooked with red wine vinegar before, make sure to taste test it first and get to know the overall profile and how it will affect your dish. A little bit goes a long way for this cheap and delightful pantry staple.