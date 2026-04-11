Arnold Schwarzenegger's Cabbage Mishap Almost Terminated A Restaurant Meal

Over the years, "The Graham Norton Show" has provided audiences with a glimpse into the lives of countless celebrities. The title host's inexplicable way of making the stars spill their secrets continues to conjure cries of hearty belly laughs as they feel comfortable enough to make themselves the punchline. Indeed, this same thing happened with "The Terminator" star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who divulged one restaurant mishap on air.

While sitting on the iconic red couch, Schwarzenegger was led into a story from his early days in the United States. While still trying to master the English language, he recounted eating a meal in a Hungarian restaurant with an English-speaking friend. Everything was great until he finished his meal and then politely asked for more. "I said, 'Could I have some more of your garbage?'" he recalled, not knowing how to pronounce the word cabbage (via YouTube). "And the owner stopped and said, 'What did you call my food?' And I said, 'Can I have some more of your garbage?'"

Thankfully, the future movie star's friend intervened, explained he meant cabbage — and the owner seemed more than happy to then oblige the request. "I've made many mistakes, trust me," Schwarzenegger giggled sweetly. Around that time, he was consuming a mind-boggling amount of protein to keep up with his bodybuilding career, though cabbage likely wouldn't have been on that muscle-boosting menu.