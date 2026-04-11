Slow-Cooked Short Ribs Deliver Bolder Flavor With A Hefty Teaspoon Of This

Low and slow is the way to go when it comes to cooking short ribs — and when you have the time to let your ribs slowly tenderize to perfection in the slow cooker, it's all about keeping your recipes simple and effective. While a typical recipe for red wine-braised beef short ribs will call for the use of tomato paste, it's worth giving tomato puree a try for even more bold and fresh flavor.

Looking at tomato paste vs. tomato puree, the latter is slightly thinner and more acidic than its concentrated counterpart. One sizable teaspoon of this ingredient will provide a rich and fulfilling flavor for your slow cooker short ribs, giving its braising liquid a deeper complexity. The extra acidity also helps to act as a tenderizer for the meat while it slowly cooks.

It's a good idea to add the puree while you're browning your short ribs to let it cook down and infuse into your braising sauce. Stir it around slightly to allow it to fully incorporate. With enough time, patience, and the right choice of ingredients, your next batch of slow cooker short ribs will be an even more flavorful and fall-off-the-bone dish.