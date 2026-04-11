Slow-Cooked Short Ribs Deliver Bolder Flavor With A Hefty Teaspoon Of This
Low and slow is the way to go when it comes to cooking short ribs — and when you have the time to let your ribs slowly tenderize to perfection in the slow cooker, it's all about keeping your recipes simple and effective. While a typical recipe for red wine-braised beef short ribs will call for the use of tomato paste, it's worth giving tomato puree a try for even more bold and fresh flavor.
Looking at tomato paste vs. tomato puree, the latter is slightly thinner and more acidic than its concentrated counterpart. One sizable teaspoon of this ingredient will provide a rich and fulfilling flavor for your slow cooker short ribs, giving its braising liquid a deeper complexity. The extra acidity also helps to act as a tenderizer for the meat while it slowly cooks.
It's a good idea to add the puree while you're browning your short ribs to let it cook down and infuse into your braising sauce. Stir it around slightly to allow it to fully incorporate. With enough time, patience, and the right choice of ingredients, your next batch of slow cooker short ribs will be an even more flavorful and fall-off-the-bone dish.
Satisfying sides to pair with slow cooker short ribs
Consider how tomato puree makes a bright and delicious addition to your slow cooked short ribs and let this guide your choice of side dishes. If you really want to lean into the fresh tomato flavors, prepare a chopped caprese salad recipe to counter the heaviness of the braised beef. Even a simple tomato bisque will make a lovely accompaniment to your dish, particularly with a garnish of fresh herbs like basil.
Add even more richness to your short ribs by taking the leftover liquid from the slow cooker, removing any hard herbs and vegetables, and pureeing it before adding it to a pan on the stovetop and reducing it to a thickened sauce. The flavors of your tomato puree will shine through and provide a wonderful topping with which to baste your cooked ribs or as a complement to your choice of starchy sides. Imagine how great it would be to spoon the sauce over creamy mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta.
The beauty of slow cooker short ribs is truly in its simplicity. Requiring minimal effort and allowing the natural flavors of the meat, tomato puree, and other coordinating ingredients to come together over the course of several hours, this meal will make your home smell wonderful and fill your plate with great taste.