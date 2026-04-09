I Didn't Expect Much From This Costco Find, But Now My Whole Family Loves It

We already know Costco has many amazing food and drink products — it's a literal warehouse after all. I've tried a wide array of items, from Kirkland brand frozen foods to those bagged nuts you find near the baking aisles. That's to say, there are many Costco finds that have turned into hits in my household, but there's one that nobody expected to love: La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti. It seems unassuming in the 40-ounce plastic container, but it's the perfect item for a little snack. Everyone from my toddler to my in-laws ended up enjoying these crunchy morsels.

First, the size is appealing since you can have one small piece, rather than being forced to finish a longer biscotti. You can nosh on more than one, of course, but it's nice to have options. The packaging boasts that the treats are made with whole almonds, and that is certainly evident with nearly every biscotti. The whole almond adds a fantastic denser crunch that's different than the brittle crisp of the biscotti itself.

These are made with wheat flour, salted butter, almonds, eggs, anise seed, and some other ingredients. It's wonderfully nutty with that distinct anise note toward the backend of the bite; it doesn't overwhelm, instead the licorice and pine profile act as a balance to lift up the earthy nuttiness. I also like the big jug-like packaging, which means you can open and pour some out as needed, rather than opening individual plastic wrappers. These are easy to devour, no matter how you end up eating them or who you serve them to (including setting them out as a snack for a work office party).