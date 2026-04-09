I Didn't Expect Much From This Costco Find, But Now My Whole Family Loves It
We already know Costco has many amazing food and drink products — it's a literal warehouse after all. I've tried a wide array of items, from Kirkland brand frozen foods to those bagged nuts you find near the baking aisles. That's to say, there are many Costco finds that have turned into hits in my household, but there's one that nobody expected to love: La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti. It seems unassuming in the 40-ounce plastic container, but it's the perfect item for a little snack. Everyone from my toddler to my in-laws ended up enjoying these crunchy morsels.
First, the size is appealing since you can have one small piece, rather than being forced to finish a longer biscotti. You can nosh on more than one, of course, but it's nice to have options. The packaging boasts that the treats are made with whole almonds, and that is certainly evident with nearly every biscotti. The whole almond adds a fantastic denser crunch that's different than the brittle crisp of the biscotti itself.
These are made with wheat flour, salted butter, almonds, eggs, anise seed, and some other ingredients. It's wonderfully nutty with that distinct anise note toward the backend of the bite; it doesn't overwhelm, instead the licorice and pine profile act as a balance to lift up the earthy nuttiness. I also like the big jug-like packaging, which means you can open and pour some out as needed, rather than opening individual plastic wrappers. These are easy to devour, no matter how you end up eating them or who you serve them to (including setting them out as a snack for a work office party).
Ways to eat the biscotti and what reviews say about it
While the back of the packaging says it's a product of the U.S.A, it also states that it's an authentic Italian recipe from the founder's birthplace in Italy — it feels like you get a taste of Italian cuisine without leaving the house. In fact, one review from the Costco product listing says this biscotti is just like how their Nonna used to make it. No need to spend the time baking them yourself. "These are almost identical to mine, and it takes only seconds to pick up a new jar. I love these," says one reviewer.
My family likes to pair (and dunk it) into a cup of coffee, which lets them soften but not fall apart. For my toddler, I cut them into smaller, more appropriate pieces and pair them with milk or foamed milk with vanilla and cinnamon if I'm feeling fancy. But reviews mention they've been a breakfast staple for years or that it's perfect to snack on after dinner.
While nuts can make or break biscotti, the nuts are the star of the show here and needed to bring depth of flavor and texture. The nutty but not overwhelming profile means that the biscotti feels appropriate to eat any time of day. Some don't appreciate the small end pieces, but I actually loved them so much that I dug them out of the jar to eat them. They just have a rounded edge that mixes up the texture. However, if you are intrigued enough to buy these, purchase them in-store from your local warehouse. Many Costco reviews complain that their biscotti essentially arrives in the form of dust and crumbs when ordering it via shipping.