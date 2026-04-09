This Unexpected Step Transforms Grilled Ribeye, According To José Andrés
When you think of chicharrones, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Spanish-style take on pork rinds, a classic bar snack of satisfying, crunchy, deeply meaty fried pig skins. You may not, however, expect them to be made of beef rather than pork, and you almost certainly don't expect them to be sprinkled over your grilled ribeye. Yet that is exactly what Spanish-American chef, restaurateur, and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés endorses, dressing his steaks with the "perfect garnish" of crispy, flavorful beef chicharrón.
Ahead of the May release of his new cookbook "Spain My Way," Andrés exclusively told Tasting Table that in the kitchens of his feted Bazaar Meat steakhouses, Andrés and his team use this unusual step to finish their steaks. "We take off most of the fat cap of the dry-aged steak, dice it very small, and cook it in a pan over the embers so that the fat renders in itself," Andrés explains. "You end up with these little crispy chicharrones of the beef fat; because it's dry-aged, you get so many umami and savory flavors." When plating the steak, Andrés then uses these "crispy, fatty, chewy, savory bites" as a garnish, seasoning them with coarse salt.
Andrés' Bazaar Meat is a carnivore's paradise
If the thought of garnishing your steak with more meat already has you licking your lips, making your own beef chicharrones is as simple as Andrés makes it sound. They also have the additional virtue of being highly versatile and make an excellent taco or burrito filling for the carnivorously inclined. If you prefer to go straight to the source and aren't satisfied with chicharrón merely as a garnish, the menu at Bazaar Meat's Las Vegas location promises a "Super-Giant Pork-Skin Chicharrón," served with Greek yogurt, wasabi, and furikake. For steak-lovers, in addition to offering a selection of Japanese Wagyu, Bazaar Meat also features a truly luxurious Beef Tenderloin Rossini, served with seared foie gras and Périgourdine sauce.
Last month, Andrés appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," commiserating with the host that it would be his final time on the show before its final episode airs on May 21. However, Colbert announced that, ahead of the show's end, they would be auctioning off props and wardrobe to raise money for World Central Kitchen, the non-profit humanitarian organization founded by Andrés, which provides food relief to those around the world afflicted by conflict and disaster. Since Andrés' appearance on "The Late Show," over $1 million has been raised for the WCK by the auction.