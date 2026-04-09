This Unexpected Step Transforms Grilled Ribeye, According To José Andrés

When you think of chicharrones, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Spanish-style take on pork rinds, a classic bar snack of satisfying, crunchy, deeply meaty fried pig skins. You may not, however, expect them to be made of beef rather than pork, and you almost certainly don't expect them to be sprinkled over your grilled ribeye. Yet that is exactly what Spanish-American chef, restaurateur, and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés endorses, dressing his steaks with the "perfect garnish" of crispy, flavorful beef chicharrón.

Ahead of the May release of his new cookbook "Spain My Way," Andrés exclusively told Tasting Table that in the kitchens of his feted Bazaar Meat steakhouses, Andrés and his team use this unusual step to finish their steaks. "We take off most of the fat cap of the dry-aged steak, dice it very small, and cook it in a pan over the embers so that the fat renders in itself," Andrés explains. "You end up with these little crispy chicharrones of the beef fat; because it's dry-aged, you get so many umami and savory flavors." When plating the steak, Andrés then uses these "crispy, fatty, chewy, savory bites" as a garnish, seasoning them with coarse salt.