These Costco Apple Tree Varieties Add A Fanciful Touch To Your Garden

With Earth Day right around the corner and the warm weather of spring inviting us all outside to enjoy some much-needed sunshine, this may just be the perfect time to do some spring planting. In the past that might have included some decorative pots for the patio, hanging baskets for the porch, and brightly colored annuals for the front bed. But perhaps this year you go even bigger in your garden with a lovely apple tree purchased from Costco.

Folks on Reddit praise Costco for the quality of its nursery options, including its boxwoods, maples, and fruit trees. And this year those options include two different varieties of apple trees: the Fuji apple tree and the Honeycrisp apple tree. These EZ-Pick varieties from Alder & Oak are beautiful flowering trees known for their low-branching canopy, which allow for easy apple picking.

The EZ-pick Fuji and Honeycrisp apple trees are suitable for planting in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9, and require full sun. At Costco, both trees carry a price tag of $64.99 for 2-year-old established saplings. The mature height and spread of these trees can range from around 5 to 8 feet, making them perfect for both small yards or larger gardens. Both trees are well known and beloved for their plentiful crops and large fruits. Whichever tree you choose, you will enjoy pink and white blossoms in early spring with a delicious crop to follow by the end of summer.