These Costco Apple Tree Varieties Add A Fanciful Touch To Your Garden
With Earth Day right around the corner and the warm weather of spring inviting us all outside to enjoy some much-needed sunshine, this may just be the perfect time to do some spring planting. In the past that might have included some decorative pots for the patio, hanging baskets for the porch, and brightly colored annuals for the front bed. But perhaps this year you go even bigger in your garden with a lovely apple tree purchased from Costco.
Folks on Reddit praise Costco for the quality of its nursery options, including its boxwoods, maples, and fruit trees. And this year those options include two different varieties of apple trees: the Fuji apple tree and the Honeycrisp apple tree. These EZ-Pick varieties from Alder & Oak are beautiful flowering trees known for their low-branching canopy, which allow for easy apple picking.
The EZ-pick Fuji and Honeycrisp apple trees are suitable for planting in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9, and require full sun. At Costco, both trees carry a price tag of $64.99 for 2-year-old established saplings. The mature height and spread of these trees can range from around 5 to 8 feet, making them perfect for both small yards or larger gardens. Both trees are well known and beloved for their plentiful crops and large fruits. Whichever tree you choose, you will enjoy pink and white blossoms in early spring with a delicious crop to follow by the end of summer.
With so many benefits to having a fruit tree, why not plant one?
Apple trees are a beautiful addition to almost any property. They have lovely blooms every year. They even offer an abundance of free produce, and with food prices the way they are, every bit helps. Also think about all the amazing, delicious treats you will be making once your tree begins to fruit. You can bring homemade Dutch apple pie to the next block party, or start making your own applesauce — if you've never tried canning, this could be a good reason to start. When compared to a vegetable garden, fruit trees are also rather low maintenance. Plus, you can't discount the benefits that the trees provide the environment (like cleaner air) and the ecosystems that can thrive within them (like supporting bees and butterflies).
Apple trees are just the beginning, though. Costco has a large nursery selection of fruiting trees and bushes available for delivery, with many of them getting customer rankings of four stars and above. Regarding the Alder & Oak Improved Meyer Lemon Tree, one customer on the Costco site shared, "My tree arrived well-packaged and was even heartier than I hoped — it was even already bearing fruit! I ordered another that same day, which arrived in even better condition than the first."
So, when you're planning your next trip to Costco you may want to save some extra room. These fruit trees are a popular item to throw in your cart (online or in store), and something you may not want to miss.