This Bakery Started In An NYC Apartment — Now Its $50 Cereal Sells Out Daily

It's not common for a breakfast cereal to require you to stand in line — but at L'Appartement 4F in New York City, that's the norm. What began as Ashley and Gautier Coiffard making baked goods out of their Brooklyn apartment evolved into something of a cult following, largely driven by the viral sensation, Petite Céréale, a cereal made from miniature croissants. L'Appartement 4F's croissants, regardless of size, are rolled by hand and are known to contain more butter than a classic croissant recipe — a trait that can make preparations difficult but results in a richer flavor.

Though the scarcity of petit croissant cereal might seem like a marketing gimmick, the challenge is that L'Appartement 4F's process remains the same as making the perfect regular-sized croissants, just in smaller form. Each mini croissant takes around a minute to make. The Coiffards are now joined by a small team, and the mini croissants are coated in a cinnamon-infused syrup before being dehydrated. The result is a sweet crunch that pairs well with milk or milk substitutes like oat milk. Some have compared the taste to crispy French toast served in a bowl.

"I've never had freshly made cereal like this before and it was AMAZING!" added one reviewer on Instagram, who called the quality worth the $50 splurge. But if you want any chance of trying Petite Céréale for yourself, a strategic approach is required.