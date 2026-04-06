Next Time You Heat Up Canned Soup, Add A Teaspoon Of This Cheese On Top

Canned soups are a lot of things: cheap, convenient, accessible, and available in more than enough flavor options. But they tend to lack the homey, cozy feelings we associate with soups that have been simmered for hours on the stovetop. That being said, there are many ways that you can upgrade store-bought canned soup — including by reaching for that container of feta in your fridge.

Feta may seem like an unlikely matchup for canned soup, given that it has a slightly rubbery texture and is very salty (especially considering that most store-bought soup is usually high enough in sodium). But, the cheese adds just the right amount of tangy and savory depth to an overly bland soup, as well as a slightly creamy mouthfeel. Just don't expect that a tablespoon of feta on top will melt like Gruyère when crumbled over a bowl of French onion soup. It will, however, add a unique twist, as well as help you convince the people that you're serving it to that it's (somewhat) homemade.