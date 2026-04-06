Why You Should Always Give Your Cucumbers A Good Scrubbing

Americans have an appetite for cucumbers. Much of our taste for them is satisfied through pickles, but in 2023, our average consumption of fresh cucumbers still weighed close to 8.5 pounds per person per year (via Statista). However, as the domestic industry shrinks, more cucumbers than ever are being imported (primarily from Mexico). Many of today's fresh cucumbers are international travelers, but they pack light, wearing only a waxy coating where they go. The wax layer applied to cucumbers is designed to replace a natural protection that often gets washed off during processing; it assures that a perishable product can make it from garden to grocery without spoiling, shriveling, or otherwise losing its formidability. It doesn't lend an appealing texture or taste though, but fortunately, removing wax from cucumbers is an easy process.

If you've bought unwrapped, unbagged, conventional cucumbers, you can bet on having to de-wax them. The simplest way is to peel the skin off of your cucumbers. For those who prefer to keep this nutritious part on, scrubbing is necessary. For this, a mix of acid and abrasion are needed to de-wax. One of the best methods is to use a pinch of vinegar, a bit of baking soda, and a vegetable brush. Let your cucumber soak in a mixture of vinegar, water, and baking soda for around 10 minutes, and then scrub lightly. Alternatively, applying vinegar to a kitchen towel and rubbing the surface of your cucumber also works, but it can be messy and more labor intensive.