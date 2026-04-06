Put A Greek Gyro Spin On Taco Night With This Flavor-Packed Ground Beef Swap
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Taco Tuesday — or any night you deem taco night — is almost always cause for celebration. With nearly infinite possibilities for combining your favorite meats, spices, and toppings all in a handheld tortilla, there's so much room for culinary creativity and fun. If you're looking for a way to elevate an easy ground beef street tacos recipe, look no further than Greek gyros for inspiration.
There are a number of ways to infuse the flavors of Greek gyros into a basic taco recipe, starting with the filling. Whereas Americanized tacos add seasoned ground beef into a hard corn tortilla shell, topped off with a dollop of sour cream and salsa, you can easily trade out the standard ground beef for a batch of Gyro meat. Prepare a chicken gyro recipe or make this Greek-style filling with your choice of protein, which can include pork, beef, lamb, or even mushrooms for a vegetarian-friendly version.
Alternatively, you can check your local grocery store to see if they carry either fresh or frozen premade gyro meat. If you're still set on using ground beef, plant-based crumbles, or any similar style of meat in your taco filling, you can swap out your usual packet of taco seasoning for an all-purpose Greek spice blend. From there, it's a matter of adding your favorite taco toppings or mixing them up with other ingredients inspired by Greek cuisine.
More ideas for Greek-style tacos
Mixing up your typical tacos with the tastes and textures of Greek foods doesn't have to be difficult or overwhelming. A simple swap of beef for gyro meat or trying smashed-style ground meat tacos flavored with Greek seasonings are both effective and delicious. If you prefer soft tacos instead of a hard shell, try using pita bread in place of a tortilla. This will be made even more delicious if you take care to warm your pita on the grill before adding in your choice of ingredients and toppings.
As far as toppings are concerned, give your tacos a delightful twist by replacing a scoop of sour cream with a refreshing classic tzatziki sauce. If you like your tacos spicy, make this swap with a jalapeño and Greek yogurt dip. Maintain even more of a Mediterranean flavor profile by using charred tomatoes and peppers in your tacos.
For those who prefer cheese on their tacos, skip the usual blend of shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheeses and add a kick of brininess and firm texture with crumbled feta cheese. The similarities between a taco and a Greek gyro are numerous, and you can meld the two together in any way that pleases your palate. Being open to exploring new combinations of foods will provide an all-new outlook on your routine mealtime.