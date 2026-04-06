Put A Greek Gyro Spin On Taco Night With This Flavor-Packed Ground Beef Swap

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Taco Tuesday — or any night you deem taco night — is almost always cause for celebration. With nearly infinite possibilities for combining your favorite meats, spices, and toppings all in a handheld tortilla, there's so much room for culinary creativity and fun. If you're looking for a way to elevate an easy ground beef street tacos recipe, look no further than Greek gyros for inspiration.

There are a number of ways to infuse the flavors of Greek gyros into a basic taco recipe, starting with the filling. Whereas Americanized tacos add seasoned ground beef into a hard corn tortilla shell, topped off with a dollop of sour cream and salsa, you can easily trade out the standard ground beef for a batch of Gyro meat. Prepare a chicken gyro recipe or make this Greek-style filling with your choice of protein, which can include pork, beef, lamb, or even mushrooms for a vegetarian-friendly version.

Alternatively, you can check your local grocery store to see if they carry either fresh or frozen premade gyro meat. If you're still set on using ground beef, plant-based crumbles, or any similar style of meat in your taco filling, you can swap out your usual packet of taco seasoning for an all-purpose Greek spice blend. From there, it's a matter of adding your favorite taco toppings or mixing them up with other ingredients inspired by Greek cuisine.