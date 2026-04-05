For Easy, Fruity, Filled French Toast, Start With A Jelly Donut

When you hear jelly donut French toast, your first thought might be to run to Tim Hortons or Krispy Kreme for the ingredients. But it's not that literal, and you probably already have the ingredients you need — bread, jam or jelly, and the egg mixture you would normally use to make French toast. If you don't have a staple French toast recipe, try one of ours.

Essentially you want to end up with bread that has jam sandwiched in its center. There are a couple of ways to go about this. With a thick, soft bread, like a brioche, you can actually stuff it. Start by cutting slices that are about an inch and a half thick. Carefully take a small, sharp knife, and at the bottom crust, start slicing halfway through. Imagine you're creating a pocket by not cutting all the way through. Then pipe your jelly or jam of choice into the middle core you've made. If you don't have a piping bag, just use a plastic sandwich bag with the corner nipped off.

An easier method: Take two pieces of thinly sliced bread, spread jam in the middle of one piece, and top it with the other. You don't want to get your jam too close to the edge, or it will ooze out. But don't be stingy. Measure with your heart. And then proceed to prepare your jelly stuffed goodies as you normally would French toast, from egg wash to the frying pan.