This Century-Old Cocktail Is The First Of Its Kind (And It Has Just 4 Simple Ingredients)

The "classic" cocktails are so-called because they created the prototype for generations of mixed libations to come, setting the foundation for drinks with balanced, congruent, and satisfying flavors. While we may be well-acquainted with old-school cocktails like the Manhattan, one lesser-known, trend-setting, pre-prohibition cousin is known as the Deshler. Fans of the Manhattan are sure to love the Deshler, with a few tweaks to the ingredients listed. The rye whiskey remains in place, but sweet vermouth is swapped out for Dubonnet, another French fortified wine with a zap of quinine and spice, and the bitters are specified as Peychaud's bitters, rather than Angostura bitters that feature in many Manhattan recipes. What really sets the Deshler apart is the inclusion of Cointreau orange liqueur/triple sec. In fact, the Deshler is likely the first cocktail to use Cointreau in New York, first published in 1917 in a cocktail recipe book by Hugo R. Ensslin called "Recipes for Mixed Drinks."

It's thought that the cocktail derives its name from the Columbus Ohio Hotel where Ensslin once worked, called — you guessed it — The Deshler Hotel. While the name might be from Ohio, there's also speculation that Ensslin was slinging drinks at the Wallick Hotel in New York when he invented it, a detail that's vital to the cocktail's identity as another classic New York City creation.