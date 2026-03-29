What 'Buy One, Get One' Grocery Deals Actually Mean (And When To Skip Them)

The word free is a powerful psychological trigger, which is why buy-one-get-one-free deals are so compelling. Studies have shown that labeling an item as free makes it highly desirable to consumers, even if they weren't interested before. Stores know this, which is why these sales are so common. But while these deals can be great, it's worth knowing a few things before committing as they may not be as good as they appear.

We spoke with Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, who explained how buy-one-get-one-free deals actually work — and whether they're really worth it. "If it's something you buy often, it's a good deal," she tells us. "Not all stores require you to buy two to get the deal, and you usually can buy one item for 50% off." Check the fine print, because some stores simply cut the price of each item in half, so you don't need to buy two if you don't need that many.

More than 50% of purchases are impulse buys, per the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, and buy-one-get-one-free deals prey on this compulsion. Shoppers feel a rush when confronted with a deal. This can temporarily override the rational part of the mind that says you don't need two of a product, even if one is free. BOGO deals can lead to excess waste if the "free" item is never used.