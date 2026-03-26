10 Delicious Matzo Recipes For Passover

Every spring, Jews all over the world gather together to celebrate Passover, which celebrates the Exodus of the Israelites from Egypt. They read the Haggadah, the story of the Jews' escape, and eat a variety of traditional foods that make up the Seder meal. There's charoset, roasted eggs, gefilte fish, and, of course, matzo. In fact, you can't have a classic Seder without the unleavened bread.

See, the story goes that once the Pharaoh finally granted Moses and the Jews their freedom, they needed to get out of Egypt so fast that they didn't have time to let the bread rise. So, all these centuries later, many Jews remember that hardship by only eating unleavened bread for the seven or eight days of the Passover holiday.

There are plenty of other Passover recipes you could make during the holiday, but there's no way to get through the celebration without munching your fair share of matzo. While a piece of matzo slathered with butter and jam will suffice, after a day or two, that same snack can get a little stale. Luckily, there are several other ways to enjoy matzo throughout the holiday. It can be a cozy soup, a delicious dessert, or even candy. With so many possibilities, we put together a list of some of our favorite matzo recipes so that you can try them all.