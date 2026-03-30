The 9 Best Bakeries In Orange County, California
When you think of Orange County, California — aka the O.C. — you probably envision a nearly perfect climate, pristine beaches, and maybe even the Housewives. But what you may not realize is that this part of Southern California is also home to an impressive bakery scene. As a former bakery owner, I'm always seeking spots to satisfy my sweet tooth — especially since I no longer have access to a stocked pastry case. Thanks to nearby farms, high-quality local ingredients, and a slew of top-tier talent, Orange County has become a standout destination for exceptional baked goods.
Of course, it'd be nearly impossible to mention all of the great bakeries in Orange County, so consider this a sampling of some of the best and most notable ones (listed in no particular order). These bakeries do what they do really, really well. Each one stands out for a reason — be it a signature pastry, artisan-crafted bread, or exquisite cakes. Likewise, some may offer a small menu of exceptional items, while others carry a mix of both savory and sweet. But one thing they all have in common is that the O.C. is lucky to have them. Next time you're craving some extraordinary baked goods, seek these places out.
Cream Pan Boulangerie Patisserie (Multiple locations)
Kicking off the list is a revered Orange County original: Cream Pan Boulangerie Patisserie. This local favorite has O.C. locations in Tustin and Fountain Valley, and one Los Angeles outpost in Lomita. It offers a wide selection of high-quality breads and pastries with Japanese and French influences. Notably, it has earned admiration well beyond Orange County; in 2024, it was named the Best Bakery in California by Yelp.
Cream Pan is best known for its strawberry croissant, which comes sliced in half, filled with a luscious layer of pastry cream and topped with fresh strawberry slices. It's remarkably light and well-balanced in sweetness. The bakery also offers a wonderful selection of soft Japanese milk bread (shokupan), wrapped and ready to take home. This pillowy, subtly sweet bread is the perfect vehicle for sandwiches, as proven by a large selection of freshly made options like egg salad, turkey avocado, and pork katsu. There's also a selection of excellent sushi rolls, making this bakery an especially versatile stop.
My personal favorite? Palmiers. Cream Pan's versions are thin, crisp, delicately layered, and deeply caramelized. They're sold in convenient grab-and-go packs and are the perfect sweet snack during the week. I never leave without grabbing a pack — or two.
Multiple locations
Porto's Bakery (Multiple locations)
Porto's Bakery & Cafe is one of Southern California's most iconic bakeries, with a location in Buena Park and several others in Los Angeles. This beloved family-owned Cuban bakery opened in 1976 in Echo Park (Los Angeles) and has a devoted following and lines always stretching out the door. The best part? With its Orange County location (plus a seventh location in the Downtown Disney District on the way), there's no need to deal with LA traffic to experience it.
While Porto's is famous for just about everything on its menu — both savory and sweet — my can't-miss order is the guava-and-cheese strudel, also known as the Refugiado. It's a puff pastry filled with the bakery's signature cream cheese filling and guava jam. It's the kind of pastry you'll think about long after the last bite, and it's just one of the reasons Porto's was named Best Bakery in Orange County by The Orange County Register in 2025.
Other top sellers include its cheese rolls and crispy potato balls, but don't discount its croquettes, empanadas, breads, and cakes, which showcase Cuban flavors and Filipino and French influences. It's an international bakery with an incredible story of the American dream. For anyone who claims to love baked goods, Porto's is a must-visit.
Multiple locations
Diotima Bakehouse in Mission Viejo, CA
Diotima Bakehouse is one of the newer additions to Orange County's bakery scene, but it has quickly made its mark. This French bakery is owned by chef Kian Moltaji, the Instagram-famous baker known as @kianthechef. Moltaji trained at École Ferrandi, the renowned Parisian culinary school, where he refined his technique in the classical French tradition.
Everything that I've tasted here is delicious, but what I find most impressive (and charming!) is the variety of classical French desserts available on any given day. You see, there's no set menu, and I love that element of surprise when walking in and seeing trays upon trays of pastries — everything from Paris-Brest and pain au chocolat to kouign-amann.
But it's not just sweets. Depending on the day, you may also spot savory offerings, like shepherd's pie or a beef bourguignon pastry. That's part of what makes Diotima such a fun visit; you simply pick what looks best in the moment. One visit might bring Basque cheesecake, the next, éclairs. Either way, you can't go wrong.
25542 Jeronimo Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
6100 Bread in Santa Ana, CA
What started as a cottage bakery in 2019 has turned into a full-blown, masterclass-level operation under the direction of chef Karlo Evaristo. One step into 6100 Bread, and you immediately sense that something really special is happening. Evaristo and his team produce an impressive array of high-quality Filipino-inspired baked goods, European-style laminated pastries, and naturally leavened breads.
In 2025, the Los Angeles Times gave high praise to Evaristo's heirloom blue corn masa sourdough, cementing 6100 Bread as a destination for bread lovers. The rosemary focaccia is outstanding — it stands nearly 3 inches tall and is impossibly light and spongy, with rosemary that's fragrant but never overpowering. It practically jiggles when sliced and makes an incredible sandwich. The sundried tomato, Oaxacan cheese, and chili garlic croissant is out of this world, and you'd be remiss to leave without an ube cruffin — it's pure O.G. pastry perfection. An added plus? The staff couldn't be nicer or more helpful, even when there's a line out the door.
I'll happily drive a solid 40 minutes to pick up pastries and breads at 6100 Bread, especially when I have out-of-town guests in tow. It's pricey, and there's sometimes a wait, but it's so worth it.
(949) 491-4297
728 N Poinsettia St, Unit A, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Sugar Blossom Bake Shop in San Clemente, CA
Since 2010, Sugar Blossom Bake Shop has been serving up sweets in the iconic surf town of San Clemente, earning its place as a true South County favorite. This quintessential beach town bakery pairs a charming, coastal-cute ambiance with a bright, airy interior and genuinely friendly staff.
Unlike the other bakeries on this list, Sugar Blossom is especially known for its custom artisan cakes — meticulously designed and every bit as delicious as they are beautiful. Owner Tracy Rogers is a gifted cake artist with rare talent. Her work has attracted an impressive clientele over the years, including high-profile customers and even a Real Housewife. The designs are stunning and taste just as good as they look. One scroll through the bakery's Instagram, and you'll understand why these custom creations have such a devoted following.
Not in the market for a custom cake? No problem. Sugar Blossom offers plenty of everyday indulgences — from ceremonial-grade matcha lattes and scratch-made pastries served with honey and jam to a delightful café menu featuring avocado toast, quiches, and sandwiches. Standout sweets include the Campfire cookie (my family's fave!), decadent gluten-free brownies, and British-style scones in flavors like lemon blueberry, bacon chive, and chocolate chip.
(949) 429-5555
122 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672
Bread Artisan Bakery in Santa Ana, CA
Don't disregard Bread Artisan Bakery just because it doesn't have a traditional brick-and-mortar storefront. This family-owned and operated bakery has built a following for its artisan breads and there are many ways to get a taste.
You can find the bakery each week at farmers markets in Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Yorba Linda, Laguna Niguel, and Ladera Ranch. It operates a mini-market and pre-order pick-up location in Santa Ana and provides bread to many high-end restaurants and resorts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Even better, its breads are stocked at Trader Joe's locations in Orange County and Long Beach, as well as select local retailers.
Bread's signature loaf is the Sourdough Campagne Batard, a classic French-style rustic bread. It also offers an olive and thyme batard, multigrain breads, pan loaves, brioche burger buns, and baguettes, plus convenient subscriptions for bread lovers who need a weekly fix.
(855) 282-7323
1920 E Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Rye Goods (Multiple locations)
Founded in 2016 by pastry chef Sara Lezama, Rye Goods is an organic sourdough bakery that started in a garage and has since grown into a foodie favorite with three O.C. locations. It's rooted in thoughtful ingredients, local and seasonal produce, freshly milled grains, and wild yeast to create its breads and pastries. Its name honors its 18-plus-year-old all-rye sourdough culture — nicknamed "Wynona Ryeder" — which gives its baked goods distinctive flavor.
The three locations resemble stylish modern coffee shops more than traditional bakeries, with a cool, inviting aesthetic that makes you want to linger. They also double as delis, with grab-and-go and prepared foods, like lasagna, cookie dough, empanadas, and sandwiches. Fresh-baked goods include sweet and savory croissants, seasonal scones, and quick breads. But the highlight for me is the morning bun, made with wild-fermented croissant dough, spiked with citrus zest, and finished with a crackly sugar crust.
Multiple locations
Little France Coffee and Bakery (Multiple locations)
"Oh là là" is exactly what you'll be saying the moment you step into this quaint, classic French bakery with two locations in Orange County. From the instant you walk in, it feels like a little escape to the City of Love: The aroma of fresh coffee, the pastry case with rows of colorful, elegantly decorated desserts, and stacks of buttery croissants make it nearly impossible to choose just one thing.
If you need proof this bakery is the real deal, consider this: Since 2019, it has catered Elton John's annual Grammy party. It even sells his signature chocolate-raspberry dessert, The Elton, so you can eat like the star you are. But celebrity credentials aside, you'd be wrong to pass on other menu items. It's hard to miss with classics like quiche Lorraine, croque madame, and eggs Benedict. On the sweeter side, the bakery's fruit tarts, éclairs, and macarons are impeccably crafted.
Little France's oversized, flaky croissants, used to make several sandwiches on the menu, are regularly touted as among the best in the area. One Yelp reviewer summed it up best: "Little France is genuinely a little piece of heaven in the heart of Mission Viejo. I've been to Paris twice, and I can attest that their pastries and croque madam are perfectly on par with what you'd find there."
Multiple locations
Paderia Bakehouse (Multiple locations)
Paderia Bakehouse is one of Orange County's most talked-about bakeries. This buzzy spot has garnered a lot of attention — including being named as one of Orange County's top bakeries in 2025 by Modern Luxury. With its loyal fan base, and even a location in Los Angeles County, Paderia has become a must-destination for any bakery lover.
Known for its popular Levain-style cookies in flavors like triple chocolate and cookies and cream, Paderia has a following of fans who happily line up for its sugary, pillowy malasadas (myself included). Portuguese egg tarts are another must-try; their flaky crust and rich, creamy filling make them hard to resist.
Clearly, Paderia's baked goods are worth stopping for, but my personal reason for visiting is its creative beverage lineup. Filipino-inspired flavors pop up throughout the menu, showing up not only in the baked goods but also in yummy drinks, like the blueberry yuzu double matcha latte, dulce de leche horchata, and banana matcha latte.
Multiple locations
Methodology
I am fortunate to have tried products from all of the bakeries on this list. I chose the bakeries first and foremost based on my personal taste and experience as a trained pastry chef. I paid close attention to the quality of ingredients and the uniqueness of the products, as well as the service and atmosphere of each location. To get a big-picture view, I researched online reviews and noted any press or awards.