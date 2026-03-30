The 9 Best Bakeries In Orange County, California

When you think of Orange County, California — aka the O.C. — you probably envision a nearly perfect climate, pristine beaches, and maybe even the Housewives. But what you may not realize is that this part of Southern California is also home to an impressive bakery scene. As a former bakery owner, I'm always seeking spots to satisfy my sweet tooth — especially since I no longer have access to a stocked pastry case. Thanks to nearby farms, high-quality local ingredients, and a slew of top-tier talent, Orange County has become a standout destination for exceptional baked goods.

Of course, it'd be nearly impossible to mention all of the great bakeries in Orange County, so consider this a sampling of some of the best and most notable ones (listed in no particular order). These bakeries do what they do really, really well. Each one stands out for a reason — be it a signature pastry, artisan-crafted bread, or exquisite cakes. Likewise, some may offer a small menu of exceptional items, while others carry a mix of both savory and sweet. But one thing they all have in common is that the O.C. is lucky to have them. Next time you're craving some extraordinary baked goods, seek these places out.