Chicago Is Home To The Only American Brewery With A Michelin Star

The Windy City is home to some of the best dining in America, but did you know that it's also home to the only brewery with a Michelin star? They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but Chicago may be the exception. Indeed, it has boasted not one, but two Michelin-starred breweries to date: Band of Bohemia and Moody Tongue. While the former earned the first coveted Michelin star for a brewpub in the U.S, it shuttered for good following claims of a toxic work environment and financial troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there's still one brewery left standing in Chicago that boasts high Michelin honors — and that's Moody Tongue.

If you're in the mood for high-caliber dining with some of the finest brews to pair with it, you'll want to make a stop at Moody Tongue in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood. Upstairs, you'll find The Dining Room, an intimate 28-seat space where guests can experience a multi-course tasting menu that follows the seasons, so you get the freshest ingredients possible. While you can always belly up at The Bar, the best part about The Dining Room is that each course is paired with one of the brewery's perennial brews. So far, this high-end dining restaurant has maintained its Michelin status ever since earning it in 2021. If you're a beer aficionado who appreciates the finer things in life, you'll want to secure a reservation.