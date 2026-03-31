This $5 Fresh Market Dinner Is A Meal Deal That's Hard To Beat

The selection of items to choose from when building a Bistro Meal at The Fresh Market will change based on location, seasonality, and what each store has available. So we looked at options available at The Fresh Market in Scarsdale, New York, on March 25 to give you some idea of what the daily selections may be. There are seven different entrees to choose from, including beef or turkey meatloaf, tuna salad, roast turkey, grilled chicken, and Mama Mancini meatballs. There are also a pair of salmon options that cost an additional $1.20. The entree can be paired with two sides — broccoli cranberry slaw, whipped potatoes, pasta salad, mac and cheese, lemon orzo with pine nuts, or the super veggie salad.

There is a little something for everyone. Well, almost. There isn't a vegetarian or vegan entree option, although this may change. The Fresh Market offers a handful of other prepared meals for around $10, including some vegetarian options, although these are likely not covered by the Thursday deal. Nonetheless, folks on Reddit raved about the deal: "It feels impossible to find a good meal out there for so cheap, but this is an amazing and nutritious option!"

The next Thursday you head to the Fresh Market for coffee or to shop the store's prized produce selection, don't forget to hit the deli counter. You'll head home with groceries and a nutritious meal at an unbelievable price.