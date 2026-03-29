Even if you're not a fan of the movies, you probably know that James Bond was a big martini fan. He, of course, liked them "shaken, not stirred," and he also liked them with Gordon's gin, vodka, and Kina Lillet. Ian Fleming, the author of the books the Bond films are based on, invented the recipe for the Vesper Martini. But if you were hoping to try it for yourself, we have bad news: It's not possible, because Kina Lillet is no longer around.

Fleming published "Casino Royale" in 1953, and that's when Bond ordered the cocktail for the first time. Back then, Kina Lillet was still being made according to the original recipe that it launched with in the late 1800s — fruit liqueur, wine, and quinine. Fun fact: The latter is a muscle relaxant and a common treatment for malaria. So how did it find its way into an alcoholic drink? Well, one key reason was the taste; it brings a bitterness that helps balance out the sweetness of the fruit. Quinine is still added to tonic water, hence the bitter flavor.

In the 1980s, however, the Lillet Company (the producers of Kina Lillet) decided to alter the recipe of the drink to better suit evolving taste preferences. Now, you can buy Lillet Blanc, but it doesn't taste anything like the original due to the significantly lower content of quinine.