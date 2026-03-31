This Venison Cut Rivals Filet Mignon Steaks For Tenderness
Venison isn't exactly a common everyday dinner item. It's not too hard to find, especially in certain parts of the country, and you can get it at some pretty decent price points, but game meat just isn't as prevalent as something like beef or pork in most American households. But there is one cut of venison that is so juicy and tender it could rival a good filet mignon: venison backstrap.
Also known as venison loin, the backstrap is cut from the backbone of a deer. It's known for being extremely tender and flavorful, and because it's located on a part of the muscle that gets very little use, it's extremely lean with a very low fat content. Filet mignon is cut from a similar, stagnant part of the cow. It's typically extracted from underneath the spine of the animal, which doesn't bear a lot of weight — much like the backbone of a deer.
Venison backstrap is cut from the sides of the spine, rather than the area below it, but it still has very little connective tissue, just like a perfect filet mignon. Some hunters think it's one of the most prized pieces of meat available, especially given that venison has a higher protein content and lower level of saturated fat than beef. The meat does have a stronger, slightly gamey taste, but the buttery texture makes up for it, and many people enjoy the flavor. Plus, venison backstrap is extremely simple to cook.
How to cook venison backstrap
Despite its similarities to filet mignon, venison backstrap is actually more comparable to a simple pork tenderloin in terms of appearance and how it should be prepared. Because it has so little fat, you need to use butter or olive oil, and be careful not to overcook it. Cooking over high heat for a short time period works best. Grill or pan sear the meat for a few minutes on each side, letting it rest before slicing and serving. You can also roast the backstrap in the oven at about 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. A good internal temperature to aim for is about 125 degrees Fahrenheit (medium rare), if you want to check with a meat thermometer.
Some seasonings that work well with this particular cut include savory and earthy ingredients like garlic, thyme, rosemary, paprika, cumin, and even cayenne or chili powder if you want a little heat. Serve the backstrap just like you would a filet mignon. It tastes great with buttery sauces and roasted vegetables. Just about any potato recipe will pair well, too. Try out our creamy garlic mashed potatoes or potatoes au gratin with Gruyère. A side salad would also work great if you want to lighten things up.
Should you want the meat to look like an actual filet, you can ask your butcher the venison backstrap into rounds. If you do so, try to get the smaller end — it might not look as pretty but this is where the real melt-in-your texture is.