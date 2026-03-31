This Venison Cut Rivals Filet Mignon Steaks For Tenderness

Venison isn't exactly a common everyday dinner item. It's not too hard to find, especially in certain parts of the country, and you can get it at some pretty decent price points, but game meat just isn't as prevalent as something like beef or pork in most American households. But there is one cut of venison that is so juicy and tender it could rival a good filet mignon: venison backstrap.

Also known as venison loin, the backstrap is cut from the backbone of a deer. It's known for being extremely tender and flavorful, and because it's located on a part of the muscle that gets very little use, it's extremely lean with a very low fat content. Filet mignon is cut from a similar, stagnant part of the cow. It's typically extracted from underneath the spine of the animal, which doesn't bear a lot of weight — much like the backbone of a deer.

Venison backstrap is cut from the sides of the spine, rather than the area below it, but it still has very little connective tissue, just like a perfect filet mignon. Some hunters think it's one of the most prized pieces of meat available, especially given that venison has a higher protein content and lower level of saturated fat than beef. The meat does have a stronger, slightly gamey taste, but the buttery texture makes up for it, and many people enjoy the flavor. Plus, venison backstrap is extremely simple to cook.