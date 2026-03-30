This Dessert Is A Must-Try In Florida (And We're Not Talking Key Lime Pie)

There are plenty of iconic Florida foods you need to try, and we promise it's more than just gator meat. Florida's Key limes and their namesake sweet and tart pie are just one of them; once you head south toward Miami, a different fruit takes over: guava. While there are many Cuban desserts and foods tied to guava, like casquitos de guayaba or a cake known as matahambre or masareal, the most popular Cuban dessert to cross the shores of Florida is known as pastelito de guayaba, often simply referred to as pastelito, which is roughly translated to little pastry or mini pie.

Pastelitos can be savory as well, sometimes filled with meat, but the shining star of the pastelito family is far and away the guava (guayaba) version. Some pastelitos are squares or rectangles of flaky puff pastry dough filled with guava paste or jam, while another wildly popular version is filled with guava paste and cream cheese.

The tropical fruit's sweet, floral taste — similar to strawberry and pear mixed with a bit of acidity — becomes more distinct when it's cooked down and concentrated in a paste or jam. When paired with cream cheese and wrapped in a buttery, flaky puff pastry, the thick, sticky guava paste's sweetness is even more pronounced.