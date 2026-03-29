How I Respectfully Decline To Share Top-Secret Family Recipes

I think we can all agree that unnecessary food gatekeeping is bad. After all, food isn't just a component of sustenance; it's also a way that we show love, intimacy, and care to other people. However, some degree of hesitation to share may arise when there are important family recipes at stake. These recipes may be something passed down from generation to generation, or they may be ones that you associate with a certain person in your family, and the thought of someone trying to replicate that beloved recipe in their own kitchen may give you unease.

In my family, it's one recipe in particular: my mom's homemade caramels. Yes, I — the same woman who lives off boxed cake mix and baking shortcuts — makes her own caramel candies every holiday season to gift to people. This is a recipe (now printed by hand on an index card and kept in the depths of her spice cabinet) that was passed through generations. She didn't freely share it because she felt that it was "ours," but because it was a seasonal thing that would give the people in our lives something to look forward to every holiday season.

My mom got her fair share of compliments from these caramels, and when she was asked for the recipe, she would always respectfully decline to give it. It was never mean or patronizing, and it's a similar approach that I take when I'm asked about my chai-spiced apple pie today.