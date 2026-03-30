Julia Child Bolstered Lasagna's Flavor With An Unexpected Citrus Ingredient

In America, Julia Child's name will forever be synonymous with French food. Yet, the preeminent culinary teacher and television host wasn't exclusive with her love of food; she demonstrated a surprising range on her show, considering the times, exposing her viewers to new tastes, including Chinese food and an international curry or two.

Still, Child never strayed far from her bread and butter, which were definitively Western and European cuisines. One that Child seemed to take special pleasure in — or, rather, special pleasure in mashing up — was Italian. Julia Child's recipe for lasagna, called lasagne a la Francaise, caused quite a stir back in the day. It was far from traditional and prioritized a mix of leftovers and French ingredients.

In season 7 of "The French Chef," Child took all but 30 minutes to obliterate viewers' preconceptions about lasagna — while simultaneously (we imagine) stoking Italian-Americans into a fury. It was a few additions to the vibrant pasta sauce, dried orange peel and saffron threads, that truly took things in a new direction. While not specified by Child, anyone who's tried this recipe can taste that the dried orange peels make the sauce far headier than your standard tomato affair, giving acidic, floral hints of citrus that lighten it by degrees.