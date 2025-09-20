Julia Child's Simple Secret For A More Vibrant Pasta Sauce

Julia Child always took care to make complex French recipes seem doable for home cooks, but if you're not in the mood for coq au vin, the beloved chef has plenty of wisdom for enhancing weeknight staples. For instance, her "Provençale Tomato Sauce" recipe is fairly simple, with the exception of some special aromatics to make it sing. One of the more unusual yet genius ingredients is orange peel.

Tossing in a bit of orange rind is one of the top tips from celebrity chefs to improve homemade pasta sauce, as it infuses the whole pot with a subtle, refreshing sweetness that creates more dimension than plain old sugar. Tomatoes are a fruit after all, so a touch of citrusy complexity goes a long way towards enhancing their flavor. While rich in aromatic oils, the peel of an orange isn't sour, so you don't have to worry about your marinara tasting overly acidic or like orange juice.

Fresh orange zest makes a fine stand-in for the 1- or 2-inch piece of dried peel called for in Child's recipe, but you may want to use less overall, since fresh rinds have a more potent taste. Whether you grate the peel with a zester or cut a sliver right off of the orange, make sure you don't include the bitter white pith. While Child cooked her sauce for about an hour, zest can still do wonders for a quick tomato sauce recipe, so long as you add it right at the start of simmering.