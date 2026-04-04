Use Canned Anchovies To Make This 5-Ingredient Sandwich Approved By A Michelin-Starred Chef

Sometimes you want something quick and satisfying, but Michelin-star chefs know that even a simple sandwich can be upgraded with the right ingredients and technique. "Not everything has to be technical. Not everything has to be complicated," encouraged Marco Pierre White on BBC's Maestro, while demonstrating how to put together a sandwich with minimal ingredients.

In what he describes as "simple, but well thought out" and "the perfect sandwich," an ingredient list of separated sliced shallots, toasted sourdough, unsalted butter, anchovies, and parsley contributes to a sandwich that can bring a bit of easy class to your kitchen. "It takes you somewhere you've never been before," he states, describing the sandwich as "simplicity on a plate." White, who mentored Gordon Ramsay and was once the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, explains that each ingredient is there for a specific purpose, offering the ideal combination of crunchy, soft, and smooth textures with salty, creamy, acidic, and fresh flavors. "I have never desired to eat an anchovy until I saw this," confessed a viewer on YouTube.