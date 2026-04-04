Use Canned Anchovies To Make This 5-Ingredient Sandwich Approved By A Michelin-Starred Chef
Sometimes you want something quick and satisfying, but Michelin-star chefs know that even a simple sandwich can be upgraded with the right ingredients and technique. "Not everything has to be technical. Not everything has to be complicated," encouraged Marco Pierre White on BBC's Maestro, while demonstrating how to put together a sandwich with minimal ingredients.
In what he describes as "simple, but well thought out" and "the perfect sandwich," an ingredient list of separated sliced shallots, toasted sourdough, unsalted butter, anchovies, and parsley contributes to a sandwich that can bring a bit of easy class to your kitchen. "It takes you somewhere you've never been before," he states, describing the sandwich as "simplicity on a plate." White, who mentored Gordon Ramsay and was once the youngest chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, explains that each ingredient is there for a specific purpose, offering the ideal combination of crunchy, soft, and smooth textures with salty, creamy, acidic, and fresh flavors. "I have never desired to eat an anchovy until I saw this," confessed a viewer on YouTube.
A simple recipe becomes extraordinary
White toasts sourdough before generously spreading unsalted, half-melted butter to the bread. "Just remember butter makes everything taste better," he says, before adding, "A life without butter is not a life. Trust me." Anchovies and loosened sliced shallots are layered on top and finished with a scattering of parsley. It is a simple enough set of instructions that any home cook can follow, and those who have tried it have called the sandwich "crazy good." "I give this 8/10!!!!!!!!!!!!!! " wrote Chefthekev7 on Instagram. "I made this using his recipe last week it is actually so good," added another on Reddit.
White explains that the warmth of the sourdough and the salt of the anchovies are softened by the butter and toasted bread, while the parsley freshens up each bite. "This is definitely going in the rotation for me. Don't be scared of the anchovies, y'all!" encouraged a viewer on YouTube. "I made this at 3am the other night after a few beers. Top," wrote a home cook on Reddit. Some have made their own variations of the sandwich, using anchovy paste instead of whole anchovies, and have been pleased with the result. Vegans have swapped the anchovies for a mushroom duxelles with sherry and shredded nori and have described it on YouTube as a sandwich that "truly kicked butt."