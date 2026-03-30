This Texas Roadhouse Sister Chain Is Worth Visiting If You Love Fried Chicken

If you're craving a perfectly cooked hand-cut steak and some sweet, fluffy cinnamon butter rolls, Texas Roadhouse should be at the top of your list. But did you know there are two chains you may not have realized Texas Roadhouse owns, and one of them has some of the best burgers and fried chicken around? Jaggers is its fast-casual concept, focusing on burgers, chicken, and salads, all made in a scratch-kitchen environment with freshly prepared ingredients.

First opened in 2014 in Noblesville, Indiana, this chain has seen slow but steady growth, expanding to just over 15 restaurants over 10 years by August 2025. That pace was largely due to management learning the ropes of quick-service restaurants, along with scaling challenges during the pandemic. However, the brand plans to pick up speed in 2026 by adding up to 5 locations. Currently, Jaggers operates in Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and North Carolina, along with one international location in South Korea at the Camp Humphreys military base. For comparison, its Bubba 33 sports bar concept has 53 locations as of August 2025, with expansion plans, as well.

According to founder Kent Taylor, the idea behind the chain was essentially: "What if Chick-fil-A and Five Guys got married and had a kid?" And that's exactly what it is. You get hand-breaded chicken sammies, burgers stacked with double patties, hand-spun milkshakes, and made-to-order salads. And according to fans, it's got some of the best burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches in the game. It's so good, it may one day be one of the best fried chicken chains in the U.S.