This Texas Roadhouse Sister Chain Is Worth Visiting If You Love Fried Chicken
If you're craving a perfectly cooked hand-cut steak and some sweet, fluffy cinnamon butter rolls, Texas Roadhouse should be at the top of your list. But did you know there are two chains you may not have realized Texas Roadhouse owns, and one of them has some of the best burgers and fried chicken around? Jaggers is its fast-casual concept, focusing on burgers, chicken, and salads, all made in a scratch-kitchen environment with freshly prepared ingredients.
First opened in 2014 in Noblesville, Indiana, this chain has seen slow but steady growth, expanding to just over 15 restaurants over 10 years by August 2025. That pace was largely due to management learning the ropes of quick-service restaurants, along with scaling challenges during the pandemic. However, the brand plans to pick up speed in 2026 by adding up to 5 locations. Currently, Jaggers operates in Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and North Carolina, along with one international location in South Korea at the Camp Humphreys military base. For comparison, its Bubba 33 sports bar concept has 53 locations as of August 2025, with expansion plans, as well.
According to founder Kent Taylor, the idea behind the chain was essentially: "What if Chick-fil-A and Five Guys got married and had a kid?" And that's exactly what it is. You get hand-breaded chicken sammies, burgers stacked with double patties, hand-spun milkshakes, and made-to-order salads. And according to fans, it's got some of the best burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches in the game. It's so good, it may one day be one of the best fried chicken chains in the U.S.
What fans love to order at Jaggers
It may not have as large a footprint as Texas Roadhouse or other fast food competitors, but its quality and service are on point. The chicken options are just part of the menu, but they knock it out of the park. One Redditor states that they "went for the burgers" and "stayed for the tendies." And they're even better when dipped in the Jaggers sauce, which is sweet, creamy, and tangy, or paired with gravy. If you prefer a sandwich, they have Crispy Chicken sandwiches, including a Deluxe and a Spicy version. Or go big with the Country Fried Chicken sandwich, which comes topped with a fried egg and country gravy. Looking for something lighter? Grab the California Grilled Chickens sandwich.
Many have even stated that Jaggers has the best fast food burger out there. Diners love the Green Chile Cheeseburger topped with a roasted chile pepper and pepper jack cheese for a bit of heat. Other favorites include the Mushroom Swiss Burger, Black Bean Veggie Burger, and Sunrise Burger which comes topped with ham and a fried egg.
And the fries are something else. "Jaggers fries are so good I'd sell my soul for them," one Redditor declared, and plenty of others seem to agree. If you're feeling indulgent, go for one of the hand-spun milkshakes, like the Banana Split, Ghirardelli Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, or classic strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla bean. If you like Texas Roadhouse but want a quick burger or chicken sandwich, Jaggers might be right up your alley.