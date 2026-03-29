A Senior Living Residence With Award-Winning Food Is The First Of Its Kind In The US

Many families with loved ones in senior living know that meal planning often seems more like an afterthought, a necessary routine to keep residents sufficiently fed. But that doesn't always mean the food is tasty, nutritious, or geared toward healthier lifestyles — especially when it comes to brain health. Fortunately, there's a pioneer in the world of assisted living, one that focuses on exactly that. It's called Senior Living Residences (SLR), and its award-winning approach to food is the first of its kind in the United States.

Since SLR's first community opened in 1994, it has grown into a portfolio of 20 owner-manager properties across New England, including communities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. The footprint ranges from independent living facilities to assisted living and memory care, all adhering to the dining model of high-quality food and precisely planned nutrition. SLR has a specific focus on how food links with brain health, launching a "Brain Healthy Cooking" program in 2009.

It took several years to develop the nutrition-based concept, which draws quite heavily on the well-known Mediterranean diet, combined with established studies on things like cardiovascular health, regulating blood sugar and diabetes, and facilitating cognitive well-being. SLR isn't the only organization recognizing the benefits of a Mediterranean diet on brain health, but they've certainly been pioneers in building a research-based, assisted-living food program centered directly on preventing and managing Alzheimer's and dementia. SLR's Brain Healthy Cooking program has been honored with a Spirit of Innovation Award and National Mature Media Awards in 2012 and 2013, respectively, plus numerous accolades for its focus on memory-care issues. Here's a closer look at how the company's intensive brain-healthy food program plays out in dining rooms across its collection of communities.