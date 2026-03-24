8 Ways To Upgrade A Cup Of Herbal Tea

Herbal tea rarely gets as much attention as coffee. However, a freshly brewed mug of herbal tea can burst with subtle flavors and aromas that rival even the priciest cup of specialty coffee. In fact, you could argue that tea is much more varied and exciting than its heavily caffeinated counterpart because there are so many types. From the cooling punch of peppermint and the soothing subtlety of chamomile to the tartness of hibiscus and the earthy sweetness of rooibos, there is something for everyone.

For those who enjoy embellishing their drinks, though, tea is also full of potential. Unlike coffee, herbal tea doesn't have a powerful enough flavor to compete with copious amounts of frothy milk or flavored syrups, but it does invite more delicate additions that will engage all your senses. To get some ideas from a true authority in the field, we spoke to Elizabeth Escobedo, the herbs and infusions expert with the UK Tea Academy and founder of Elizabella Tea & Co. In addition to her specific suggestions, she stressed that restraint is always key. Adding too many ingredients can make the beverage taste muddled. Even worse, you could mask the flavor of the tea itself. So, with that as a guiding principle, here are some of the best ways to enhance a cup of herbal tea without losing the central flavor that makes it special.