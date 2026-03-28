One Of Mick Jagger's Favorite Cocktails Starts With A Smooth Tequila

Strolling down the boardwalk of Sausalito, California today, you might find it hard to imagine this tranquil, picturesque pier was once refuge to some of the biggest names in rock history. Yet there was good reason why many musical legends stopped in at the Trident — this was the restaurant that created the Tequila Sunrise and introduced the cocktail to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

While the precise origins of the Tequila Sunrise are subject to debate, with some claiming that a version of the cocktail emerged in the 1930s, a plaque affixed to the Trident in 2023 by the Marin History Museum identifies the restaurant as the birthplace of "the most famous and popular version of the Tequila Sunrise". Bought in 1960 by folk-pop group the Kingston Trio and their manager Frank Werber, and renamed the Trident in 1966, the waterfront restaurant's stately white exterior belied its modernity. Speaking to National Geographic in 2012, former Trident bartender Bobby Lozoff remembered it as a "rock and roll haven".

Inside, beneath its famous psychedelic ceiling mural, Lozoff and fellow bartender Billy Rice experimented with new cocktails. Their most successful innovation was built in a chimney glass, and comprised of a shot of smooth tequila and a shot of sweet and sour mix, topped off with soda and orange juice, with crème de cassis and optional grenadine floated on top. Though more complicated than the standard mixture of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine we know today, this recipe would become the Tequila Sunrise.

One night in 1972, when the Trident was hosting a private party for the Rolling Stones, Lozoff inquired if Jagger had ever tried a Tequila Sunrise. "He said no," Lomas recalled. "I built him one and they started sucking them up. After that they took them all across the country."