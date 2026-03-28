This Italian Cooking Show Has Aired For Over 30 Years - And It's Not On Food Network

If you don't know the name Mary Ann Esposito, your Italian cooking skills are likely lacking. She's a chef, author of 14 cookbooks, and the showrunner behind "Ciao Italia," America's longest-running cooking show on public television. Food Network and The Cooking Channel often dominate our screens when it comes to food media, but we can't forget about public broadcasting. PBS is behind Esposito's nationally televised series. The show's premise is simple and hasn't shifted in its 30 years — Esposito bounces between the United States and Italy for inspiration, then sources whatever is needed for that episode's themed dishes. The recipes can always be prepared within the length of an episode, a quick 30 minutes.

As much as we all adore Sunday gravy, Esposito focuses on modern takes of more overlooked yet must-try regional Italian dishes, like bagna cauda and vitello tonato. Esposito is always thrilled to share new recipes with her viewers. "With 20 regions of Italy, the food is very different from region to region," she points out to Yankee Magazine. Picking favorite episodes of "Ciao Italia" is a feat, given the decades of incredible cooking lessons and charm, but some notable moments include a 2013 lesson on homemade ricotta, a Neapolitan rice pie (or pastiera) recipe from Season 20, a more recent Sicilian supper of roast pork loin and chocolate spice cookies, and slow-cooked tuna steaks with legendary chef Jacques Pépin.