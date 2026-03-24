For Next-Level Potato Salad, Add In A Dollop Of This Tangy Store-Bought Ingredient

A creamy dressing has always been part of the classic potato salad. You can't seem to have one without the other, or so it seems. Some of the absolute best ingredients to elevate potato salads actually start with the dressing itself, because let's be real here, that's where most of the flavors come from. The game-changing ingredient can come from anywhere, possibly even a bottle of barbecue sauce. No matter how good your potato salad already is, it can always get better with an extra dollop of this cookout staple.

A spoonful of barbecue sauce stirred into the dressing, and your potato salad goes from one-dimensional to layered and complex. Cutting right through the mayo or sour cream's plain richness is a savory sharpness you often find coating smoked ribs and chicken wings. A smoky tang lingers in the undertone, some sweetness flickers at the end of a creamy bite, while a vinegary acidity leaves you intrigued enough to come back for more.

Those flavors only get better when boosted by the extra lustrous texture of the dressing. We all know mayonnaise is plenty rich already, but mixed with barbecue sauce, its creaminess clings even more decadently to the potatoes. Suddenly, the potato salad isn't so boring or forgettable anymore. That same old familiarity is replaced by an intensity that matches all that hearty grilled meat on the table.