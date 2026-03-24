The Moon-Shaped Ribeye Cut Curtis Stone Called His 'Absolute Favorite'

While personal preferences differ, ribeye is often cited as the most desirable cut of steak, but ask chef Curtis Stone that question and you'll get a more specific answer that you may not even know existed. Among many other accomplishments, accolades, and TV hosting jobs, the Australian-born chef and author is also the owner of Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Los Angeles, a Michelin-starred chophouse. That means the man knows a few things about steak. So of course when we sat down to talk with Stone about entertaining, and his career, we had to ask about his absolute favorite cuts. While Stone told us that he loves a good hanger or flank, his ideal steak cut is a part of the ribeye known as the ribeye cap.

In fact Stone was even more technical, telling us, "My absolute favorite cut is the spinalis, which is the top moon-shaped piece within the ribeye." As Stone says, the spinalis (short for spinalis dorsi) is contained within the larger ribeye cut of the cow. In a full bone-in ribeye, it is the section farthest from the bone, separated from the larger "eye" of the meat by a thick layer of fat. This roughly 1-inch-thick section can be trimmed away from the rib roast when it's still whole, producing a separate cut of steak that is often called the ribeye cap. It's one of the rarest cuts on a cow, with one side of ribs producing only a single 16-inch by 8-inch piece of beef.