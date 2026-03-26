This One Ingredient Upgrade Makes Poached Pears So Much Better

Pears are surprisingly versatile. Their mild but distinctive flavor works as well in a savory sauce for poultry as it does in a baked dessert tart, and one way to really bring out the unique taste of pears is to poach them. Poaching pears in red wine may be a classic way to add some class to your meal, but for a more aromatic flavor, an excellent choice is to use vermouth.

At the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, we sought out the expert advice of acclaimed chef Michael White for tips for poaching pears in vermouth. He explained, "It's a fortified wine and so therefore it has a lot of flavor." White agreed that vermouth would be a fine addition to a poaching liquid for pears, suggesting that if you want to, you could even do a full swap and poach the fruit in straight vermouth. "It'd be really intense, that's for sure," he noted.

As anyone who enjoys a well-made martini can attest, the complex, botanical flavor of vermouth is full of bright herbal notes. In cooking, as in cocktails, there are plenty of ways to complement it. Adding orange or honey to the poaching mixture, for instance, can bring some sweet and fruity flavors. If you're a true cocktail aficionado, you could even try using sweet vermouth, adding in gin and Campari to make negroni poached pears. To soften the blow of the vermouth, White suggested serving the pears with something light and sweet, to offset the strong flavors. "I would do that with torrone or gelato," he said.