Is The 'Outside-In' Dining Rule Real When It Comes To Using Your Utensils?

When heading to a fancy dinner party or a more formal restaurant, it's common to have questions about manners. It can be tough to interpret different standards in different places, and to know which dining etiquette rules are totally passé versus which you ought to follow. A past custom like men ordering for women seems silly now, yet waiting for others to get their food before digging in feels inclusive and polite. But there's one etiquette rule in particular you may be wondering about: Should we still be doing the "outside-in" approach with utensils?

We spoke with Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an etiquette expert who founded the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the author of "Going Public," to understand the importance of the outside-in rule. "Using utensils from the 'outside in' (outside and toward the plate) as each course is served is the proper way to navigate formal place settings," Tyson explains. So, yes, the outside-in rule still stands.

As for what the rule looks like, Tyson elaborated. "Forks are always placed on the left side of the plate," she explains. "Knives on the right side, next to the plate (sharp edge turned inward); the soup spoon goes to the far right of the knife." As they come last, dessert utensils aren't placed at the sides of the dish but above your plate.