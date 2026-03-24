The 1970s Chili's-Like Chain Boomers Flocked To For A Trendy Meal

It's hard to imagine a restaurant landscape without trendy, sit-down, casual-dining chains like Chili's and Applebee's, which spread their culinary charms across the entire country. But Boomers know not to take them for granted, since many in that generation remember when dining mostly came down to locally owned cafes, diners, cafeterias, or fast-food options in larger cities. Then came the 1970s and a Chili's-like chain called Houlihan's.

When the first Houlihan's opened in 1972, it offered something different for the era: A fresh, modern, sit-down eatery that was lively and affordable. It expanded at just the right cultural moment, as other casual-dining chains were quickly changing how Americans ate out, eschewing traditional restaurants and formal steakhouses in favor of relaxed environments. Concepts like Houlihan's helped usher in what eventually became known as "themed" restaurants — in this case, blending lively bar culture with full-service dining, similar to rivals TGI Fridays and Bennigan's.

The Houlihan's chain arrived as Boomers were emerging from the hippie era as young adults with money to spend. It quickly became a hot-spot, a gathering place where folks could linger at the bar, gather with friends, and celebrate milestones — instead of just eating and leaving. The menu followed the same track, similar to what remains in the lingering 22 locations out of a high-point 100 branches.