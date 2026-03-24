The 1970s Chili's-Like Chain Boomers Flocked To For A Trendy Meal
It's hard to imagine a restaurant landscape without trendy, sit-down, casual-dining chains like Chili's and Applebee's, which spread their culinary charms across the entire country. But Boomers know not to take them for granted, since many in that generation remember when dining mostly came down to locally owned cafes, diners, cafeterias, or fast-food options in larger cities. Then came the 1970s and a Chili's-like chain called Houlihan's.
When the first Houlihan's opened in 1972, it offered something different for the era: A fresh, modern, sit-down eatery that was lively and affordable. It expanded at just the right cultural moment, as other casual-dining chains were quickly changing how Americans ate out, eschewing traditional restaurants and formal steakhouses in favor of relaxed environments. Concepts like Houlihan's helped usher in what eventually became known as "themed" restaurants — in this case, blending lively bar culture with full-service dining, similar to rivals TGI Fridays and Bennigan's.
The Houlihan's chain arrived as Boomers were emerging from the hippie era as young adults with money to spend. It quickly became a hot-spot, a gathering place where folks could linger at the bar, gather with friends, and celebrate milestones — instead of just eating and leaving. The menu followed the same track, similar to what remains in the lingering 22 locations out of a high-point 100 branches.
The menu at Houlihan's
Trend-setting ambiance aside, even the brightest and best casual-dining chains centered around food, including the emerging '70s and '80s-era casual steakhouses for affordable indulgence. Menus at the remaining Houlihan's venues feature a wide range of American-style dishes common to these types of restaurants: Burgers, steaks, chicken entrées, ribs, pasta, seafood, soups, and salads. But several items get extra love from fans, including the Houlihan's Famous 'Shrooms, which are battered, fried, and stuffed with garlic-herb cream cheese.
Other notable starters and appetizers are the creamy Loaded Baked Potato Soup, Firecracker Cauliflower with chili aioli, Pan-Fired Pork Dumplings with Sriracha, and a Fancy Fried Cheese plate, perfect for bar-style sharing. In the dedicated pub-grub menu section, you'll find two modern takes on classic comfort food: Meatloaf No. 9 and Down Home Roast, both served mashed potatoes, red-wine mushroom gravy, and garlic green beans. From California fish tacos to hickory-smoked baby back ribs and crab-stuffed shrimp, it's an extensive menu resiliently thriving despite dwindling locations.
After the parent company of Houlihan's filed for bankruptcy in 2019, it was acquired by Landry's, a holder of numerous restaurants and brands. Closures continue, with three reportedly shuttered in early 2026. The still-operating 22 venues scatter across several states, including New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Virginia, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and Ohio.
For more info on Houlihan's today, check out its inclusion on our Tasting table list of nine chain restaurants offering early bird specials and the most keto-friendly restaurant chains that won't break the bank.