23 Popular Places To Eat Like A Houston Local For A Day

Whether you have a layover, are planning a day trip, or are passing through a state, spending 24 hours in a major city can leave your mind spinning as you prioritize which highlights to see. Such is the case with Houston, Texas, where you can visit museums, wander the zoo, and learn about space. However, prior to finalizing your itinerary, you can not forget about one essential thing: eating.

Before you think you can just grab a quick bite at a fast-food restaurant in between sights — you could, but you would be doing this Texas city a disservice — peek through this list of places where you can satiate your hunger and thirst at some of the best restaurants in Houston. As a frequent visitor to Houston, my personal experience, coupled with trusted online reviews and advice from opinion-filled Reddit threads, brought together a list that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.

Of course, you would expect stellar tacos and mouth-watering barbecue restaurants in Houston. But don't miss the excellent Greek spots or those serving delicious steamed buns. From popular coffee shops roasting their own beans to satisfying bites for those late-night cravings, here is a day's worth of "it" places to dine in Houston when hunger strikes. With almost 9,000 restaurants, there is no excuse to leave hungry — even if you have to pop into an all-night diner before a 7 a.m. flight.