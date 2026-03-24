Ube Vs Taro: What's The Difference?

Sharing commonalities has its pros and cons. Actors who are often mistaken for one another, such as Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly or Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard probably have something to say on the subject. And if the two root vegetables ube (OO-beh) and taro (TAH-roh) could talk, they'd probably have something to say about it, too. With both experiencing their own Hollywood-level surge in popularity — due in no small part to their vibrantly purple, Instagram-worthy appearances — it's the perfect time to understand the similarities and differences between them (even though you're probably just here for the yum factor).

Though both are root vegetables, ube (Dioscorea alata) is a tuber in the Dioscoreaceae family, while taro (Colocasia esculenta) is considered a corm and belongs to the Araceae family. While both are indigenous to Southeast Asia and are important staples in the Philippines, ube has a stronger tie to Filipino culture exclusively, while taro is cultivated in many other regions including India, the Pacific Islands (especially Hawaii), the Caribbean Islands, West Africa, Egypt, and Greece .

While taro's been basking in the limelight for some time, primarily as a flavor of the popular and ubiquitous Taiwanese boba tea (aka bubble tea), ube is all the rage right now. As one Filipino TikToker, recently put it, "the world is obsessed with ube." Her motivation for making the video — to teach people that ube is, ". . . not just a flavor, it's tradition and ancestry."