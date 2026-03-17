The Subtle Difference Between Salt Beef And Corned Beef

As William Shakespeare once wrote in "Romeo & Juliet": "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." While he probably wasn't referring to corned beef, exactly, the idea still fits. Corned beef, salt beef, pickled beef, cured beef, and hash meat — are these all the same? Technically, no. While several of these names have been colloquially mashed together and now refer to the same food, salt beef and corned beef do have a minute difference.

Corned beef, which gets its name from the larger kernels of salt called "corn" (which were once used to make the dish), is made by leaving meat to brine for about a week in a vat of salt and complex spices. These include everything from bay leaves and peppercorn to garlic, mustard seed, and more — all of which go into making corned beef from scratch. Salt beef, on the other hand, focuses more simply on brining the meat in straight salt or saltpeter.

Some also say that the biggest difference between the two comes down to slicing, as corned beef is sliced thin enough for sandwiches (here's how you should be slicing corned beef by the way), while salt beef is not. It truly depends on where you live. In America, salt beef and corned beef have become synonymous with the same thing, but in Britain, "corned beef" refers to the version that comes out of a tin, while "salt beef" is what they'd call the meat that comes fresh from the deli counter.