How To Get The Most Flavor Out Of Air-Fried Chicken Breasts Every Time

If you're looking for the most flavorful and moist cut of chicken for your recipe, chances are that you aren't turning to chicken breast. Drumsticks and chicken thighs, maybe — but chicken breast, and air-fryer chicken breast especially, tends not to get overlooked in the flavor department. When you cook your chicken breast in an air fryer, you aren't getting the same fat and decadence as you would if you deep-fried your chicken. For more flavorful and juicy air-fried chicken, you're going to want to turn to a different technique: stuffing it.

Stuffing the chicken breast with filling will not only add flavor and moisture to the surrounding cut, it's also an easy way to shift the vibe of your recipe in an entirely different direction. For one, you can stuff chicken with canned spinach to get an extra dose of greens, or try Kit Hondrum's air fryer stuffed chicken recipe with a winning trio of Parmesan, cream cheese, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes. As a rule of thumb, avoid stuffing your chicken with anything that takes a long time to cook (like potatoes or carrots), as they're not in the air fryer long enough to soften.